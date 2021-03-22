Instagram Repost: How To Reshare Other's Post From Your Account News oi-Tanaya Dutta

The popularity of Instagram has surged exponentially since its launch. The social media platform has a total of 500 million active users. Most of us now like to share pictures with social media friends through Instagram stories. Another feature called the Instagram Reels is also quite popular among the users that allow them to make short videos.

While the platform has topped the list for its features, it also lacks some features such as re-sharing of any photo or video from own account. We already know, it allows users to share any other post via stories. There is no direct way to do it, but you can do it easily through a third-party app. Follow these steps to know how to reshare others post from your own account:

How To Reshare Others Post

Since you can't post directly from Instagram, you need to take the help of a third-party app. It is applicable for both Android and iOS users. An app named 'Repost For Instagram' is something that might help you.

Step 1: First, go to Play Store or App Store and search for the 'Repost For Instagram' app.

Step 2: Once it's downloaded, open your Instagram account > head over to that photo you want to reshare.

Step 3: Then click on the three-dotted options placed above on the post and select the Copy Link option.

Step 4: Now, go back to the 'Repost For Instagram' app and paste the post's link.

Step 5: Then click on the 'preview' option and the post will be visible on the app. If you want you can add a caption, edit, and so on.

Step 6: Finally, now you can click on the 'Repost option' and then you can share it as your Insta feed, stories as well.

Additionally, you can share any image or videos on your story via Instagram only. For that, click on the airplane icon next to the comment option. Then you can share the photo or videos on your story or with your friends as well. Moreover, Instagram recently introduced the Lite version of the app which is just 2MB in size and can be used even on slower 2G networks.

