    Raksha Bandhan Gift Ideas: Best Smart Bands Under Rs. 3,000

    By
    |

    Raksha Bandhan is around the corner and confused about the best gift that you can give your brother/sister? Given a lot of things happening across the world, one of the best and affordable gifts that one can present is a smart band.

     

    To make your job easy, we have come up with a list of budget smart bands, priced less than Rs. 3,000 that offers a good set of features and health functions like step tracking, heart rate monitoring, and more.

    Xiaomi Mi Band 4

    Xiaomi Mi Band 4

    Price: Rs. 2,299
    Key Specs

    • 0.95-inch (120 x 240 pixels) AMOLED 24bit color touch screen display with up to 400 nits brightness, 2.5D scratch-resistant glass
    • Shows time, steps, heart rate, activities, weather, notifications from apps, calls and more, Music controls
    • Photo plethysmography (PPG) / Heart rate sensor
    • Monitors your fitness and tracks your sleep, Sedentary reminder
    • Tri-axis Accelerometer + Tri-axis Gyro, Capacitive Wear Monitoring Sensor
    • 22.1g ultra light body
    • 5ATM (50 meters) water resistant
    • Bluetooth 5.0 LE
    • 135mAh Li Ion polymer battery
    OnePlus Band
     

    OnePlus Band

    Price: Rs. 2,499
    Key Specs

    • 1.1-inch (126 x 294 pixels) AMOLED color touch screen display with adjustable brightness
    • Message notifications, Incoming call notification, Incoming call
    • rejection, Stopwatch, Timer, Alarm (vibration), Find My Phone, Zen
    • Mode synchronization (with select OnePlus phone models), Weather forecast
    • Control your music, control the camera shutter or see who is calling.
    • Heart rate sensor, Blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring
    • Activity tracking and Sleep tracking
    • 13 Exercise modes: Outdoor Run, Indoor Run, Fat Burn Run, Outdoor Walk, Outdoor Cycling, Indoor Cycling, Elliptical Trainer, Rowing Machine, Cricket, Badminton, Pool Swimming, Yoga and Free Training
    • 3-axis Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    • IP68 + 5ATM (50 meters) water resistant
    • Bluetooth 5.0 LE to connect to Android 6.0 and above and soon for iOS with OnePlus Health app
    • 110mAh battery
    Fastrack Reflex 3.0

    Fastrack Reflex 3.0

    Price: Rs. 2,495
    Key Specs

    • 10+ sports modes | Sleep tracker
    • Dual-tone design
    • Full touch color display
    • Stylish watch faces
    • Camera and Music Control
    • TFT-LCD Display
    • Water Resistant
    Zebronics ZEB-FIT2220CH

    Zebronics ZEB-FIT2220CH

    Price: Rs. 2,999
    Key Specs

    • 1.3-inch TFT color display with 100+ Customisable Watch Faces
    • Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to Android and iOS devices
    • 8 Sports Mode: Football, Swimming, Walking, Running, Cycling, Skipping, Badminton, Basketball
    • Monitor Blood Pressure, Heart Rate, Spo2 Oxygen Saturation
    • Track: Sleep, Steps, Calories, Distance
    • IP68 Water Resistant
    • Caller ID, Call Reject and Camera Shutter Feature / Alarm Clock & Sedentary Reminder
    • Control Music Play/Pause/Prev/Next
    • 200mAh battery
    GOQii Vital 3.0 Body Temperature Tracker

    GOQii Vital 3.0 Body Temperature Tracker

    Price: Rs. 1,999
    Key Specs

    • Tracks steps, distance, calories burned, Active time.
    • Auto Sleep Tracking
    • Measure Body Temperature
    • Measure Blood Pressure
    • 24X7 Heart Rate Monitoring
    • Multiple Exercise Mode
    • Phone Notification such as messages, calls, WhatsApp, Facebook, etc.
    • Other Features Alarms, Inactivity Alerts, Weather Info
    • Water Proof
    • Built-in USB charger
    • Up to 10-15 days of battery life
    Zebronics ZEB-FIT920CH

    Zebronics ZEB-FIT920CH

    Price: Rs. 1,699
    Key Specs

    • USE MORE , CHARGE LESS :High Capacity , Built-in Rechargeable battery that provides 30 days of stand by time and lasts for an entire week with normal usage .The Clip type Charger that tags along in package is an added advantage
    • Advanced heart rate Sensor to track your heart rate during workout sessions thta helps in maintaining a healthy lifestyle
    • About APP : ZEB-FIT 20 series Smartphone app tracks your activities like steps , distance , calories and monitor sleep, heart rate
    • Supports Heart rate monitor ,Pedometer,Wrist sense,With Brightness adjustment,Multi sports mode, Weather forecast,Standby time :30 days ;Charge time:1.5 - 2 H,Customizable watch face ;Weather forecast, Support iOS 8.0 & Above / Android 4.4 & Above
    • Water Resistant: IP67
    • Screen size & type :3.5 cm, TFT color display
    • Control :Capacitive touch screen and 1 button on the Right side
    Honor Band 5

    Honor Band 5

    Price: Rs. 2,999
    Key Specs

    • 0.95 inch (240×120 pixels) AMOLED touch color display with customizable Clock faces
    • Bluetooth 4.2 LE, Compatible with Android 4.4 (or later) or iOS 9.0 (or later)
    • Pedometer, Sleep tracker, Exercise tracker with 10 fitness modes, Sedentary reminder
    • 6-axis Accelerometer, Gyroscope; infrared wearing detection sensor
    • PPG heart rate sensor for continuous Heart rate tracking
    • SpO2 sensor
    • Music Control for Android 5.0 and above
    • Call and Message notification, Incoming call mute function
    • Water and dust resistant (50 meter / 5 ATM)
    • 100mAh battery
    Lava BeFIT

    Lava BeFIT

    Price: Rs. 1,999
    Key Specs

    • Continuous Body Temperature Monitoring
    • Continuous SpO2 & Heart Rate Monitoring
    • Built-in USB Port - Supports direct adaptor plug in for hassle free charging
    • Family health monitoring allows the user to share his/her key vitals with a close contact of choice
    • LCD Display
    • Water Resistant
    Oppo Band Style

    Oppo Band Style

    Price: Rs. 2,999
    Key Specs

    • 1.1-inch (126 x 294 pixels) AMOLED 24bit color touch screen 2.5D display
    • Shows notifications from apps, for calls, messages and more
    • Silent alarm, Weather, Music control, instant location lock from phone
    • 12 sports modes (Outdoor run, Outdoor cycling, Outdoor walking, Indoor Cycling, Indoor running, Fat loss running, Free training, Badminton, Swimming, Rowing machine, Elliptical machine and weight training)
    • Rewards for activities such as steps count, minutes and more
    • Heart rate sensor, Sp02 sensor for blood oxygen monitoring
    • Tri-axis Accelerometer
    • 10.3g (without band)
    • 5ATM (50 meters) water resistant
    • Bluetooth 5.0 LE to connect to Android and iOS devices
    • 100mAh battery with up to 12 days of usage
    Xiaomi Mi Band 5

    Xiaomi Mi Band 5

    Price: Rs. 2,499
    Key Specs

    • 1.1-inch (126 x 294 pixels) AMOLED 24bit color touch screen display with up to ≥450 nits brightness, 2.5D scratch-resistant glass, AF coating
    • Shows time, steps, heart rate, activities, weather, notifications from apps, calls and more
    • Photo plethysmography (PPG) / Heart rate sensor
    • 24-hour sleep tracking, fitness tracking, Sedentary reminder
    • 11 sports modes (outdoor running, walking, cycling, indoor running, swimming, exercise, indoor cycling, elliptical machine, skipping rope, yoga, rowing machine)
    • PAI health analysis, Women's health tracking: Menstrual cycle,
    • Tri-axis Accelerometer + Tri-axis Gyro, Capacitive Wear Monitoring Sensor, Pressure assessment, Breathing training, Remote shutter control
    • Xiao Ai's voice assistant (NFC model)
    • 5ATM (50 meters) water resistant
    • Bluetooth 5.0 LE, NFC (Optional)
    • 125mAh battery

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 18, 2021, 1:06 [IST]
    X