Raksha Bandhan Gift Ideas: Best Smart Bands Under Rs. 3,000

Raksha Bandhan is around the corner and confused about the best gift that you can give your brother/sister? Given a lot of things happening across the world, one of the best and affordable gifts that one can present is a smart band.

To make your job easy, we have come up with a list of budget smart bands, priced less than Rs. 3,000 that offers a good set of features and health functions like step tracking, heart rate monitoring, and more. Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Price: Rs. 2,299

Key Specs

0.95-inch (120 x 240 pixels) AMOLED 24bit color touch screen display with up to 400 nits brightness, 2.5D scratch-resistant glass

Shows time, steps, heart rate, activities, weather, notifications from apps, calls and more, Music controls

Photo plethysmography (PPG) / Heart rate sensor

Monitors your fitness and tracks your sleep, Sedentary reminder

Tri-axis Accelerometer + Tri-axis Gyro, Capacitive Wear Monitoring Sensor

22.1g ultra light body

5ATM (50 meters) water resistant

Bluetooth 5.0 LE

135mAh Li Ion polymer battery OnePlus Band Price: Rs. 2,499

Key Specs

1.1-inch (126 x 294 pixels) AMOLED color touch screen display with adjustable brightness

Message notifications, Incoming call notification, Incoming call

rejection, Stopwatch, Timer, Alarm (vibration), Find My Phone, Zen

Mode synchronization (with select OnePlus phone models), Weather forecast

Control your music, control the camera shutter or see who is calling.

Heart rate sensor, Blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring

Activity tracking and Sleep tracking

13 Exercise modes: Outdoor Run, Indoor Run, Fat Burn Run, Outdoor Walk, Outdoor Cycling, Indoor Cycling, Elliptical Trainer, Rowing Machine, Cricket, Badminton, Pool Swimming, Yoga and Free Training

3-axis Accelerometer, Gyroscope

IP68 + 5ATM (50 meters) water resistant

Bluetooth 5.0 LE to connect to Android 6.0 and above and soon for iOS with OnePlus Health app

110mAh battery Fastrack Reflex 3.0 Price: Rs. 2,495

Key Specs

10+ sports modes | Sleep tracker

Dual-tone design

Full touch color display

Stylish watch faces

Camera and Music Control

TFT-LCD Display

Water Resistant Zebronics ZEB-FIT2220CH Price: Rs. 2,999

Key Specs 1.3-inch TFT color display with 100+ Customisable Watch Faces

Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to Android and iOS devices

8 Sports Mode: Football, Swimming, Walking, Running, Cycling, Skipping, Badminton, Basketball

Monitor Blood Pressure, Heart Rate, Spo2 Oxygen Saturation

Track: Sleep, Steps, Calories, Distance

IP68 Water Resistant

Caller ID, Call Reject and Camera Shutter Feature / Alarm Clock & Sedentary Reminder

Control Music Play/Pause/Prev/Next

200mAh battery GOQii Vital 3.0 Body Temperature Tracker Price: Rs. 1,999

Key Specs Tracks steps, distance, calories burned, Active time.

Auto Sleep Tracking

Measure Body Temperature

Measure Blood Pressure

24X7 Heart Rate Monitoring

Multiple Exercise Mode

Phone Notification such as messages, calls, WhatsApp, Facebook, etc.

Other Features Alarms, Inactivity Alerts, Weather Info

Water Proof

Built-in USB charger

Up to 10-15 days of battery life Zebronics ZEB-FIT920CH Price: Rs. 1,699

Key Specs

USE MORE , CHARGE LESS :High Capacity , Built-in Rechargeable battery that provides 30 days of stand by time and lasts for an entire week with normal usage .The Clip type Charger that tags along in package is an added advantage

Advanced heart rate Sensor to track your heart rate during workout sessions thta helps in maintaining a healthy lifestyle

About APP : ZEB-FIT 20 series Smartphone app tracks your activities like steps , distance , calories and monitor sleep, heart rate

Supports Heart rate monitor ,Pedometer,Wrist sense,With Brightness adjustment,Multi sports mode, Weather forecast,Standby time :30 days ;Charge time:1.5 - 2 H,Customizable watch face ;Weather forecast, Support iOS 8.0 & Above / Android 4.4 & Above

Water Resistant: IP67

Screen size & type :3.5 cm, TFT color display

Control :Capacitive touch screen and 1 button on the Right side Honor Band 5 Price: Rs. 2,999

Key Specs

0.95 inch (240×120 pixels) AMOLED touch color display with customizable Clock faces

Bluetooth 4.2 LE, Compatible with Android 4.4 (or later) or iOS 9.0 (or later)

Pedometer, Sleep tracker, Exercise tracker with 10 fitness modes, Sedentary reminder

6-axis Accelerometer, Gyroscope; infrared wearing detection sensor

PPG heart rate sensor for continuous Heart rate tracking

SpO2 sensor

Music Control for Android 5.0 and above

Call and Message notification, Incoming call mute function

Water and dust resistant (50 meter / 5 ATM)

100mAh battery Lava BeFIT Price: Rs. 1,999

Key Specs Continuous Body Temperature Monitoring

Continuous SpO2 & Heart Rate Monitoring

Built-in USB Port - Supports direct adaptor plug in for hassle free charging

Family health monitoring allows the user to share his/her key vitals with a close contact of choice

LCD Display

Water Resistant Oppo Band Style Price: Rs. 2,999

Key Specs

1.1-inch (126 x 294 pixels) AMOLED 24bit color touch screen 2.5D display

Shows notifications from apps, for calls, messages and more

Silent alarm, Weather, Music control, instant location lock from phone

12 sports modes (Outdoor run, Outdoor cycling, Outdoor walking, Indoor Cycling, Indoor running, Fat loss running, Free training, Badminton, Swimming, Rowing machine, Elliptical machine and weight training)

Rewards for activities such as steps count, minutes and more

Heart rate sensor, Sp02 sensor for blood oxygen monitoring

Tri-axis Accelerometer

10.3g (without band)

5ATM (50 meters) water resistant

Bluetooth 5.0 LE to connect to Android and iOS devices

100mAh battery with up to 12 days of usage Xiaomi Mi Band 5 Price: Rs. 2,499

Key Specs

1.1-inch (126 x 294 pixels) AMOLED 24bit color touch screen display with up to ≥450 nits brightness, 2.5D scratch-resistant glass, AF coating

Shows time, steps, heart rate, activities, weather, notifications from apps, calls and more

Photo plethysmography (PPG) / Heart rate sensor

24-hour sleep tracking, fitness tracking, Sedentary reminder

11 sports modes (outdoor running, walking, cycling, indoor running, swimming, exercise, indoor cycling, elliptical machine, skipping rope, yoga, rowing machine)

PAI health analysis, Women's health tracking: Menstrual cycle,

Tri-axis Accelerometer + Tri-axis Gyro, Capacitive Wear Monitoring Sensor, Pressure assessment, Breathing training, Remote shutter control

Xiao Ai's voice assistant (NFC model)

5ATM (50 meters) water resistant

Bluetooth 5.0 LE, NFC (Optional)

125mAh battery

