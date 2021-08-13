ENGLISH

    Raksha Bandhan Gift Ideas: List of Budget Smartphones Gift Your Sister Under Rs. 10,000 Price Tag

    By
    |

    Raksha Bandhan is right around the corner, bringing with it the joyous celebration between brothers and sisters. As a popular Indian festival, Raksha Bandhan brings together families, and brothers are expected to gift their sisters. If you're looking for something to gift your sister, look no more. We have made a list of Raksha Bandhan Gift Ideas with some of the best budget smartphones. These budget smartphones are an ideal gift for your sister, falling under Rs. 10,000.

     

    Raksha Bandhan Gift Ideas 2021

    The Raksha Bandhan Gift Ideas list includes smartphones from top-grossing brands like Samsung, Realme, Redmi, Poco, Infinix, Honor, and more. For instance, one can check out the Poco C3, which is priced under Rs. 10,000. Similarly, the Honor 20 and Oppo A15 make a good choice. One can also check out the made-in-India Micromax In 1 for your sister.
    Apart from these, there are several Samsung smartphones to choose from under Rs. 10,000. The Samsung Galaxy F12, Galaxy M12, Galaxy M02s, and the Galaxy M11 are devices in the budget segment and make great Raksha Bandhan Gift Ideas.

    Also, the Realme Narzo 30A, Realme C21, Realme C20, Realme C11, and the Realme C21 are some of the best smartphones, falling within budget. The attractive price tag and top-end features make these Realme smartphones part of the great Raksha Bandhan Gift Ideas. The same can be said about the Infinix Hot 10S.

    Additionally, the list of Raksha Bandhan Gift Ideas includes several Redmi smartphones. As one of the most popular brands in India, devices like the Redmi 9 Prime, Redmi 9A, and Redmi 9 can be bought for your sister.

    Samsung Galaxy F12
     

    Samsung Galaxy F12

    Price: Rs. 10,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (720×1600 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display
    • Exynos 850 Octa-Core with 8nm processor with Mali-G52
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage, expandable memory (Up to 1TB) with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 11 with OneUI 3.1
    • 48MP rear camera + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 6,000mAh (typical) battery
    Realme Narzo 30A

    Realme Narzo 30A

    Price: Rs. 8,249
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
    • 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB eMMC 5.1 storage
    • Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • realme UI based on Android 10
    • 13MP rear camera + 2MP Rear Camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6000mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy M12

    Samsung Galaxy M12

    Price: Rs. 10,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (720×1600 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display
    • Exynos 850 Octa-Core (2GHz Quad + 2GHz Quad) 8nm processor with Mali-G52
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
    • Expandable memory (Up to 1TB) with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 11 with OneUI 3.1
    • 48MP rear camera + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 6,000mAh (typical) battery
    Redmi 9 Prime

    Redmi 9 Prime

    Price: Rs. 9,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 400 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
    • 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12
    • 13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5020mAh battery
    Redmi 9A

    Redmi 9A

    Price: Rs. 7,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen
    • 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 2GB / 3GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture
    • 5MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    Realme C21

    Realme C21

    Price: Rs. 7,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-Inch HD+ Display
    • 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35
    • 2/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 8MP Rear Camera
    • 5MP Selfie Camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • WiFi 4
    • Bluetooth 5
    • 5000 MAh Battery
    POCO C3

    POCO C3

    Price: Rs. 9,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen
    • 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 10 with MIUI 12
    • 13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 5MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    Redmi 9

    Redmi 9

    Price: Rs. 8,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen
    • 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with 680MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 10 with MIUI 12
    • 13MP rear camera + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 5MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    Infinix Hot 10S

    Infinix Hot 10S

    Price: Rs. 9,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.82-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 mini-drop display 90Hz refresh rate
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • XOS 7.6 based on Android 11
    • 48MP rear camera + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6000mAh battery
    OPPO A15

    OPPO A15

    Price: Rs. 9,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.55-inch (1600 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2
    • 13MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP depth sensor, 2MP macro camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Dual SIM
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4230mAh battery

    Story first published: Saturday, August 14, 2021, 1:08 [IST]
