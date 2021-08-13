Raksha Bandhan Gift Ideas: List of Budget Smartphones Gift Your Sister Under Rs. 10,000 Price Tag

The Raksha Bandhan Gift Ideas list includes smartphones from top-grossing brands like Samsung, Realme, Redmi, Poco, Infinix, Honor, and more. For instance, one can check out the Poco C3, which is priced under Rs. 10,000. Similarly, the Honor 20 and Oppo A15 make a good choice. One can also check out the made-in-India Micromax In 1 for your sister.

Apart from these, there are several Samsung smartphones to choose from under Rs. 10,000. The Samsung Galaxy F12, Galaxy M12, Galaxy M02s, and the Galaxy M11 are devices in the budget segment and make great Raksha Bandhan Gift Ideas.

Also, the Realme Narzo 30A, Realme C21, Realme C20, Realme C11, and the Realme C21 are some of the best smartphones, falling within budget. The attractive price tag and top-end features make these Realme smartphones part of the great Raksha Bandhan Gift Ideas. The same can be said about the Infinix Hot 10S.

Additionally, the list of Raksha Bandhan Gift Ideas includes several Redmi smartphones. As one of the most popular brands in India, devices like the Redmi 9 Prime, Redmi 9A, and Redmi 9 can be bought for your sister.

Samsung Galaxy F12

Price: Rs. 10,999

Key Specs



6.5-inch (720×1600 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display

Exynos 850 Octa-Core with 8nm processor with Mali-G52

4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage, expandable memory (Up to 1TB) with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with OneUI 3.1

48MP rear camera + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

4G VoLTE

6,000mAh (typical) battery

Realme Narzo 30A

Price: Rs. 8,249

Key Specs



6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB eMMC 5.1 storage

Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI based on Android 10

13MP rear camera + 2MP Rear Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy M12

Price: Rs. 10,999

Key Specs



6.5-inch (720×1600 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display

Exynos 850 Octa-Core (2GHz Quad + 2GHz Quad) 8nm processor with Mali-G52

4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage

Expandable memory (Up to 1TB) with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with OneUI 3.1

48MP rear camera + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

4G VoLTE

6,000mAh (typical) battery

Redmi 9 Prime

Price: Rs. 9,999

Key Specs



6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 400 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12

13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5020mAh battery

Redmi 9A

Price: Rs. 7,999

Key Specs



6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen

2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB / 3GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture

5MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Realme C21

Price: Rs. 7,999

Key Specs



6.5-Inch HD+ Display

2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35

2/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM

Dual SIM

8MP Rear Camera

5MP Selfie Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

WiFi 4

Bluetooth 5

5000 MAh Battery

POCO C3

Price: Rs. 9,999

Key Specs



6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen

2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 12

13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Redmi 9

Price: Rs. 8,999

Key Specs

6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen

2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with 680MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 12

13MP rear camera + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Infinix Hot 10S

Price: Rs. 9,999

Key Specs



6.82-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 mini-drop display 90Hz refresh rate

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

XOS 7.6 based on Android 11

48MP rear camera + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

OPPO A15

Price: Rs. 9,990

Key Specs

