List Of Budget Smartphones Launched Recently

The OPPO A12 with a water-drop notch display comes with the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC and offers 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. Another interesting budget smartphone that recently launched is the Xiaomi Poco M2 Pro, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and it offers a modern 1080p display with a 60Hz refresh rate.

Here are all the newly launched budget smartphones launched in India that offer exceptional features and are priced very aggressively.

Realme C11

MRP: Rs. 7,499

Key Specs



6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI based on Android 10

13MP rear camera + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Tecno Spark 5 Pro

MRP: Rs. 10,499

Key Specs

6.6-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display with 480 nits brightness

Octa-Core with MediaTek Helio A25 12nm processor with IMG IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 10 with HiOS 6.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

16MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP depth, AI camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

OPPO A12

MRP: Rs. 9,990

Key Specs



6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB/4GB

32GB/64GB expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.1

Rear - 13MP with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP secondary camera with f/2.4 aperture

Front - 5MP with f/2.4 aperture

Dual SIM

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

4230mAh Battery

Xiaomi Poco M2 Pro

MRP: Rs. 13,999

Key Specs

6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ LCD DotDisplay with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform (Dual 2.3GHz Kryo 465 A76 + Hexa 1.8GHz Kryo 465 A55 CPUs) with Adreno 618 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 11

48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Vivo Y30

MRP: Rs. 14,990

Key Specs

