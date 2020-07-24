Just In
List Of Budget Smartphones Launched Recently
Many smartphone makers are launching a lot of budget smartphones these days. These devices offer a great battery life and a good performance at an exceptional price. Some of the recently launched budget smartphones include the Realme C11, which comes with a trendy design and runs on Android 10 OS. The Tecno Spark 5 Pro is also the latest smartphone that comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and a punch-hole display.
The OPPO A12 with a water-drop notch display comes with the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC and offers 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. Another interesting budget smartphone that recently launched is the Xiaomi Poco M2 Pro, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and it offers a modern 1080p display with a 60Hz refresh rate.
Here are all the newly launched budget smartphones launched in India that offer exceptional features and are priced very aggressively.
Realme C11
MRP: Rs. 7,499
Key Specs
- 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
- 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- realme UI based on Android 10
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Tecno Spark 5 Pro
MRP: Rs. 10,499
Key Specs
- 6.6-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display with 480 nits brightness
- Octa-Core with MediaTek Helio A25 12nm processor with IMG IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 10 with HiOS 6.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 16MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP depth, AI camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
OPPO A12
MRP: Rs. 9,990
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB/4GB
- 32GB/64GB expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.1
- Rear - 13MP with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP secondary camera with f/2.4 aperture
- Front - 5MP with f/2.4 aperture
- Dual SIM
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh Battery
Xiaomi Poco M2 Pro
MRP: Rs. 13,999
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ LCD DotDisplay with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform (Dual 2.3GHz Kryo 465 A76 + Hexa 1.8GHz Kryo 465 A55 CPUs) with Adreno 618 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with MIUI 11
- 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Vivo Y30
MRP: Rs. 14,990
Key Specs
- 6.47-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) HD+ "Ultra O Screen"
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB
- 128GB, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 10 based on FunTouch OS 10
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Rear - 13MP (primary f/2.2 aperture) + 8MP (ultra-wide f/2.2 aperture) + 2MP (depth f/2.4 aperture) + 2MP f/2.4 lens (likely to be macro)
- Front - 8MP lens
- Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4900mAh (minimum) battery
