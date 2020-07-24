ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    List Of Budget Smartphones Launched Recently

    By
    |

    Many smartphone makers are launching a lot of budget smartphones these days. These devices offer a great battery life and a good performance at an exceptional price. Some of the recently launched budget smartphones include the Realme C11, which comes with a trendy design and runs on Android 10 OS. The Tecno Spark 5 Pro is also the latest smartphone that comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and a punch-hole display.

    List Of Budget Smartphones Launched Recently
     

    The OPPO A12 with a water-drop notch display comes with the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC and offers 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. Another interesting budget smartphone that recently launched is the Xiaomi Poco M2 Pro, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and it offers a modern 1080p display with a 60Hz refresh rate.

    Here are all the newly launched budget smartphones launched in India that offer exceptional features and are priced very aggressively.

    Realme C11

    Realme C11

    MRP: Rs. 7,499
    Key Specs

    • 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
    • 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 2GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • realme UI based on Android 10
    • 13MP rear camera + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    Tecno Spark 5 Pro
     

    Tecno Spark 5 Pro

    MRP: Rs. 10,499
    Key Specs

    • 6.6-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display with 480 nits brightness
    • Octa-Core with MediaTek Helio A25 12nm processor with IMG IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 10 with HiOS 6.1
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 16MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP depth, AI camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    OPPO A12

    OPPO A12

    MRP: Rs. 9,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 3GB/4GB
    • 32GB/64GB expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.1
    • Rear - 13MP with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP secondary camera with f/2.4 aperture
    • Front - 5MP with f/2.4 aperture
    • Dual SIM
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4230mAh Battery
    Xiaomi Poco M2 Pro

    Xiaomi Poco M2 Pro

    MRP: Rs. 13,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ LCD DotDisplay with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform (Dual 2.3GHz Kryo 465 A76 + Hexa 1.8GHz Kryo 465 A55 CPUs) with Adreno 618 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 10 with MIUI 11
    • 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    Vivo Y30

    Vivo Y30

    MRP: Rs. 14,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.47-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) HD+ "Ultra O Screen"
    • Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 4GB
    • 128GB, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Android 10 based on FunTouch OS 10
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • Rear - 13MP (primary f/2.2 aperture) + 8MP (ultra-wide f/2.2 aperture) + 2MP (depth f/2.4 aperture) + 2MP f/2.4 lens (likely to be macro)
    • Front - 8MP lens
    • Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS
    • 5000mAh (typical) / 4900mAh (minimum) battery

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Friday, July 24, 2020, 4:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 24, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X