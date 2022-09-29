Amazfit GTR 4 Review: Out There With The Best

Design: Practical And Premium

The Amazfit GTR 4 comes with a metal casing that houses a 1.43-inch HD AMOLED display. Along with touch input support, the watch has a physical button and a digital crown, which is said to be inspired by a wheel of a racing car.

What I really liked about the GTR 4 the most is its circular AMOLED display, which gives an analog watch-like feel. On top of that, it uses a regular 22mm strip, which makes it easy to customize the watch using third-party watch straps.

I also liked the fact that the watch has a dual-tone contrasting finish with a silver-colored frame and a black colored bezel at the front, which offers an immersive experience. The watch is also rated for 5ATM water resistance, which is good for swimmers.

Amazfit GTR 4 Display: Bright And Big Screen

The Amazfit GTR 4 comes with a 1.43-inch circular display, which makes it a big smartwatch. In fact, it is slightly bigger than the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. However, it is lighter than the Watch 5 Pro, weighing 34 grams including the strap.

The circular AMOLED display on the Amazfit GTR 4 has a native resolution of 466x466 with a pixel density of 326 pixels per inch, which makes it a retina display as per "Apple's standards."

Officially, the watch supports over 200 digital faces, and there is also an option to install third-party watch faces from apps like AmazFaces. Lastly, the display also has tempered glass protection along with an anti-fingerprint coating, which restricts smudges and fingerprints to some extent.

Amazfit GTR 4 Fitness Features

If you are a fitness freak, then you will love the Amazfit GTR 4. The watch supports up to 150 sports modes, where, it uses a combination of sensors to measure real-time vitals like calories burnt, heart rate, SpO2, and more. What's even more interesting is the fact that you can even measure activities such as board games like Chess and Checkers.

I am not a fitness freak, so the watch usually measured my steps, heart rate, stress, and sleeping details. Users have to download the Zepp app to tune and customize the GTR 4 smartwatch, and the app is available on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Is GTR 4 Really A Smart Watch?

This is where the Galaxy Watch 5 and the Apple Watch series stand tall against the likes of the Amazfit GTR 4. While the GTR 4 has almost every feature, including app store support (with limited basic apps), the watch is nowhere as smart as an actual smartwatch, and it mostly feels like a big and premium fitness tracker.

While you can make and receive a call directly from the GTR 4, you can only do that when the watch is connected to a phone via Bluetooth. Not just that, despite having both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, it still depends on the companion smartphone to deliver most of the smart features.

You can store music on the GTR 4. However, it has been years since I downloaded music, thanks to the ever-growing popularity of music streaming apps. On the positive side, if you happen to load music to the GTR 4, the watch can be paired with Bluetooth earphones to stream music without a phone.

Amazfit GTR 4 Battery Life

When it comes to battery life, the non-smart aspects of the GTR 4 help the device deliver stellar backup. The watch comes with a 475 mAh battery, which can easily deliver over seven days of battery life even with all the notifications turned on. However, the continuous usage of GPS will quickly consume the battery, as the watch supports six satellite positioning systems.

If you are looking for a smartwatch that does not require daily charging, you will appreciate the Amazfit GTR 4. Again, like every other Amazfit smartwatch, the GTR 4 uses a proprietary charging cable, which is a bummer.

Verdict: Great Smartwatch For Fitness Freaks

While you might not be able to do real-time navigation or even download your favorite app on the GTR 4, you can do all the fitness and health-related features on the Amazfit GTR 4. At Rs. 16,999, the watch seems a bit expensive. However, considering the build quality, feature set, and looks, the Amazfit GTR 4 is a compelling smartwatch.