Amazfit GTR 4 Launched in India; Claims Up to 14 Days Battery Life News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Amazfit just launched its latest smartwatch - the Amazfit GTR 4 in India. This is a premium smartphone that went official globally a few days back alongside the Amazfit GTS 4. Also, it comes as the sequel to the Amazfit GTR 3 that was launched back in 2021. The latest offering bundles a slew of other health and fitness features and a long-lasting battery life.

Amazfit GTR 4 Price in India

The Amazfit GTR 4 has been launched in India for Rs. 16,999. The smartwatch comes in Racetrack Grey and Superspeed Black color options. As a gift option, buyers will get some straps on the purchase of this smartwatch. As a part of the launch offers, the wearable will be available for Rs. 15,299 inclusive of launch offers on Flipkart. Notably, the device is already up for sale via Flipkart and the official Amazfit e-store from today.

Amazfit GTR 4 Specifications, Features

The Amazfit GTR 4 adorns a circular dial and a metal case, which houses a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with 466 x 466 pixels resolution. The screen has an anti-fingerprint coating and tempered glass as well for protection. Also, it is an always-on display, which supports over 200 watch faces.

This smartwatch can be customized on the Zepp Health app and runs the new Zepp OS 2.0, claimed to offer a smooth user experience. The company claims that this UI will consume less power and will let users download select third-party apps such as Home Connect and GoPro as well.

When it comes to health-centric features, the Amazfit GTR 4 is bundled with sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, stress monitoring, menstrual cycle tracking, blood oxygen level measurement, and more. It supports over 150 various types of workouts and supports automatic workout detection for some of these workouts. A 475mAh battery powers the Amazfit wearable and it is touted to offer up to 14 days of battery life on a single charge.

Related: Check out the Amazfit Bip 3 Pro review

The Amazfit GTR 4 is compatible with devices running iOS 12.0 and above or Android 7.0 and above. What's more, there are other features such as Fall Detection and Bluetooth calling.

Best Mobiles in India