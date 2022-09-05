Amazfit GTS 4, GTR 4 Launching Soon In India: Claims Up To 18 Days Battery Life News oi-Vivek

Amazfit is gearing up for the launch of two new premium smartwatches -- the Amazfit GTS 4 and the Amazfit GTR 4 in India. Both smartwatches will come equipped with the latest Zepp OS 2.0 with a mini app ecosystem and these are also the first set of smartwatches from the company to support the new edition of games.

To deliver a phone-free user experience, the Amazfit GTS 4 and the Amazfit GTR 4 will offer internal storage to store music directly on the smartwatch with support for Bluetooth, allowing users to connect the wireless earphones/TWS directly to the smartwatch.

With a software update (version 7.1.0), both variants of the GT 4 series of smartwatches can directly sync the data with Adidas Running app via the Zepp App. Similarly, the same feature will also be made available on other Amazfit smartwatches in the coming days.

Amazfit GTS 4 Features

The Amazfit GTS 4 will come with a 1.75-inch HD AMOLED display with a gemstone-style navigation crown. The watch will be fueled by a 300 mAh battery, claiming to offer up to 8 days of battery life on a single charge. The watch will come with a metal frame and an easy-to-replace strap system and will be available in multiple color options.

Amazfit GTR 4 Features

The Amazfit GTR 4 offers a circular 1.43-inch full-color AMOLED display with a classic round look. The smartwatch also has a built-in 475 mAh battery, that claims to offer 14-days of battery life per charge. On top of that, the smartwatch is said to support over 150 watch faces and the device will also support high-precision positioning.

Given the official launch teaser, the Amazfit GTS 4 and the Amazfit GTR 4 are expected to launch in India by the end of this week and are likely to be available via major e-commerce platforms.

