Amazfit GTR 2 New Version India Launch Slated For May 23 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The new version of the Amazfit GTR 2 smartwatch is all set to be announced in India on May 23. The smartwatch is the successor to the GT2 that was launched in the country back in 2020. The company did the same previously with the launch of the Amazfit GTS 2 Mini New Edition smartwatch, which is a toned-down variant of the GTS 2 Mini.

There are some differences in terms of the design and features of the Amazfit GTR 2 and its successor. However, there is no word regarding the exact differences between these models and all that we know so far is based on specifications.

Amazfit GTR 2 New Version Expected Specs

The Amazfit GTR 2 New Version is all set to feature a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with a 2.5D glass and a maximum brightness of up to 450 nits. The wearable is believed to sport an aluminum alloy casing with a couple of color options for its silicone strap. These straps of the upcoming model are said to come in lightning grey and thunder black color options.

The new Amazfit GTR 2 New Version is likely to feature a diamond-like carbon coating, a scratch-resistant build and support for iOS and Android devices. It could arrive with support for 90 sports modes with a wide range of exercise options to choose from. The activity tracking features include step count, heart rate, distance, calorie count, and sleep tracking among others.

Also, there are several other features to measure blood oxygen levels, and other health-centric aspects. There is a geomagnetic sensor, air pressure sensor, a gyroscope and an accelerometer. The other aspects of the Amazfit smartwatch include 5ATM water resistance and 3GB of music playback.

The Amazfit GTR 2 New Version is likely to include Bluetooth calling ability that is complemented by a microphone and three magnetic super linear speakers for crisp calling quality. A 471mAh battery powers the smartwatch providing up to 14 days of battery life. It can last up to 38 days on basic use and 6 days on heavy use.

While its pricing is not known, the Amazfit GTR 2 New Version is likely to cost between Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 13,499. It will be up for sale via Flipkart from May 23.

