Amazfit GTR 2 Smartwatch Review: Stylish And Innovative

Amazfit GTR 2 Design: Looks Classy

Amazfit GTR 2 replaced Amazfit T-Rex as my daily driver smartwatch. Do note, I'm someone, who never takes out the watch unless it requires charging. When it comes to comfort, I had no issues with the Amazfit GTR 2, just like the Amazfit T-Rex.

In terms of looks, the GTR 2 is more of a unisex offering, whereas the T-Rex looks more macho. The GTR 2 looks great on both men and women, and the factory strap should go well with almost any outfit. If you like watches with round faces, you will definitely like GTR 2.

Unlike some of the smartwatches from Amazfit, the GTR 2 comes with a user-replaceable strap, and one can easily use a regular third-party strap with this smartwatch. One feature that I didn't like about the GTR 2 is that it still uses a proprietary charging mechanism. This means you have to carry yet another cable with you.

Amazfit GTR 2 Display: Big And Bright AMOLED Screen

The Amazfit GTR 2 comes with a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with HD resolution, protected by a 3D curved glass. With 326ppi, it is one of the densest display on a smartwatch of this class. As this is an AMOLED display, it saves a lot of power when compared to smartwatches with an IPS screen.

The Amazfit GTR 2 is also one of the first smartwatches from the company to support always-on-display. However, I'm someone who isn't a huge fan of this technology, as it unnecessarily consumes battery at all times, as some part of the screen always remains on. Instead of always-on-display, I depend on the rise-to-wake feature, and it works like a charm on the Amazfit GTR 2.

As soon as I raise my hand, the watch faces turn on, showing me the necessary information. This also helps to offer better battery life when compared to always-on mode. The touch screen also works great with very minor frame drops while scrolling through various options.

Amazfit GTR 2 Customizability: Create Your Own Watch Face

The Amazfit GTR 2 is also one of the first smartwatches from the company that allows users to use any photo as a wallpaper. I was able to set my photo as wallpaper with just a couple of clicks.

By default, there are limited watch faces, and some of them can be customized according to one's need. Besides, there are a few third-party apps, which offer several watch faces, that too for free of cost. So, customization is never an issue with the Amazfit GTR 2.

Amazfit GTR 2 Health Features

Amazfit smartwatches are always known to offer a variety of fitness options, and the GTR 2 is no different. For a health-conscious user, the watch offers a real-time heart rate monitor, real-time blood-oxygen-level monitor, which is helpful during the current situation.

The watch also offers the PAI health assessment system, which uses algorithms to combine all the data such as heart rate, activity duration, and other information to give a single score. On top of that, there is also a real-time sleep monitoring system, for which, you have to wear the watch all the time.

There is also a real-time stress monitor system, which can detect the stress level and suggest how relaxed a user is. Do note that, while measuring the blood-oxygen-level and stress-level, one has to wear the watch a bit tightly. On top of that, there is an option to enable automatic stress measurements as well. However, it will affect the overall battery life of the watch.

Amazfit GTR 2 Fitness Features

The Amazfit GTR 2 comes with 12 fitness features, which include the most popular workout modes like running, walking, swimming, and cycling. The watch also comes with GPS connectivity, which helps to measure accurate running/jogging distance.

If you are a hiking or trekking enthusiast, then features like a built-in compass and barometric altimeter will help you to get accurate data. I took a couple of brisk walks, and the watch was able to capture the data without any issue. No matter if you are working out indoors or outdoors, the Amazfit GTR 2 can measure all without any issue.

Amazfit GTR 2 Entertainment

The Amazfit GTR 2 offers 3GB onboard storage, which lets users store music natively on the watch. Depending on the music quality, the watch can store up to 600 songs natively, and it can also connect to a Bluetooth earphone or headphone. If you hate to carry a smartphone while jogging/running, this is definitely a feature that you will appreciate.

Though it is a great feature, it is not something that everyone might appreciate in 2020/2021, where, most of us stream music from apps. The company should have given an option to directly download songs from cloud services like Amazon Music, Gaana, or Spotify.

On top of that, the storage can only be used to store music. Given the watch has an HD AMOLED display, the company should have given an option to store photos and videos just like music, which would have further improved the proactivity aspect of the built-in storage solution.

Amazfit GTR 2 Battery Life

Battery life was never an issue with any of the Amazfit smartwatches, and the Amazfit GTR 2 is no different. With default settings, the Amazfit GTR 2 should easily last between 10 to 14 days without any issue. However, continuous streaming of music or usage of GPS will discharge the battery much quicker.

With my settings (no always-on-display), the GTR 2 easily laster over 10 days without any issue. Do note that, I was able to achieve this battery life without streaming music or using GPS.

Verdict

The Amazfit GTR 2 is a good smartwatch that offers a huge set of improvements when compared to the original GTR. Another feature of the Amazfit GTR 2 is that one can now answer calls using the watch. However, one will not be able to initiate a call from the watch.

Though the watch can showcase the notifications, there is still no option to reply to those notifications directly from the watch. Overall, the Amazfit GTR 2 offers a range of improvements, but it still requires some improvement. This is definitely one of the best smartwatches under Rs. 15,000.