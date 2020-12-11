Amazfit GTR 2 Now Available For Pre-Order Starting At Rs. 12,999 News oi-Vivek

Amazfit is gearing up for the launch of the GTR 2 series of smartwatches in India on December 17th. Under this series, the company has confirmed to launch the Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2, and the GTS 2 mini.

Just a few days ahead of launch, the company has confirmed that the Amazfit GTR 2 will be available for pre-order in the country from December 11. The Amazfit GTR 2 comes in two variants, the sports edition costs Rs. 12,999, whereas the classic edition is priced at Rs. 13,499.

For those, who pre-order before December 17th, the company is including a complimentary replaceable strap. The product will be available for pre-order on Flipkart and Amazfit India's official website.

Amazfit GTR 2 Features

The Amazfit GTR 2 comes with a 1.3-inch HD AMOLED display with a 3D glass finish, which gives the watch a premium look. The watch supports features like an always-on display with multiple watch faces.

The watch also includes features like blood-oxygen saturation measurement, heart-rate measurement, and has a built-in PAI Health Assessment System. This is also one of the first smartwatches from the company that lets users answer calls.

The GTR 2 is water-resistant with up to 5ATM and has 12 built-in sport modes. On a single charge, the watch can offer up to 14 days of battery life. Additionally, it has 3GB of built-in storage, which lets users store over 300 songs directly on the watch.

With an OTA update, the Amazfit GTR 2 will get support for Alexa, which can be used to ask queries and complete tasks without picking the phone. On paper, the Amazfit GTR 2 looks like the best smartwatch that the company has ever made. Stay tuned for the review of the same on Gizbot.

