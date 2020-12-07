Amazfit GTR 2 India Launch Confirmed For December 17; GTS 2, GTS 2 Mini To Arrive By This Month News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Huami is all set to bring its Amazfit GT 2 series to India this month. The series comprises the Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2, and the GTS 2 mini. The company has confirmed via its blog post that the India launch of the Amazfit GTR 2 will take place on December 17 and the other two will follow the launch.

To recall, both Amazfit GTR 2 and the GTS 2 went official back in October 2020. On the other hand, the GTS 2 mini has made its debut just a few days ago in China alongside the Amazfit Pop Pro.

Amazfit GTR 2 Features

In terms of specifications, the Amazfit GTR 2 has a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with 3D glass protection. The watch packs a 417 mAh battery that claims to offer up to 14 days of battery life. One can get a total of 12 professional sports modes, a heart rate sensor, and blood-oxygen saturation measurement features on the Amazfit GTR 2. Further, the watch works up to 50 meters of water.

Amazfit GTS 2 And GTS 2 mini Features

The Amazfit GTS 2 features a rectangular 1.65-inch display and it weighs about 24.7 grams. It comes with a 246 mAh battery and also compatible with Android and iOS devices.

Coming to the Amazfit GTS 2 mini, it sports a 1.55-inch AMOLED display and packs a 220 mAh battery, which claims to offer up to 14 days of battery life with typical usage. The GTS 2 mini is also water-resistant up to 50 meters.

Amazfit GT 2 Series Expected Price In India

As all three are already available in other markets. So, we can assume an estimated price for the Indian market. The Amazfit GTR 2 and the GTS 2 both come with a price tag of $179 (approx. Rs. 13,200) and GBP 159 (approx. Rs. 15,200). We can expect both watches will be available in India around Rs. 15,000. The Amazfit GTS 2 mini, on the other hand, costs CNY 699 (around Rs. 7,800) and it will only be an affordable watch in the series in India.

As per as sales are concerned, the watches will be available for purchase on the Amazfit India website, Flipkart, and Amazon. Meanwhile, Flipkart has already started teasing the Amazfit GTR 2.

