Inbase Urban Fit S Smartwatch Review: Another Apple Watch Doppelganger

Inbase Urban Fit S Smartwatch Review: Design

The Inbase Urban Fit S smartwatch is clearly going for an Apple Watch-like look with a digital crown and an almost flat display at the front. Even the strap mechanism mimics the Apple Watch, and the honeycomb UI could even confuse loyal Apple enthusiasts.

Despite being an affordable device, it still has a metal case around the display and the watch strap is easily replaceable. As one can expect, there are not as perfect as the Apple Watch band, however, they get the job done without much of a fuss.

Inbase Urban Fit S Smartwatch Review: Display

The Inbase Urban Fit S has a 1.78-inch display, which is slightly larger than what we see on smartwatches in this price range. As this is an AMOLED screen, the watch also gives us features like always on display. The watch also has deeper black levels, thanks to the higher contrast ratio of the AMOLED panel.

Inbase Urban Fit S Smartwatch Review: Features

While the Inbase Urban Fit S is not as feature-rich as an Apple Watch, it is still a capable device. It can compete against the similarly priced smartwatches in the Indian market. It does support features like step tracking, heart rate monitoring, and sleep monitoring, and it even has a sensor to measure blood oxygen saturation.

Inbase Urban Fit S Smartwatch Review: Unique Capabilities

What I really liked about the Inbase Urban Fit S is the Bluetooth calling capability. The Inbase Urban Fit S has a built-in speaker and a microphone that work in tandem. This allows users to play music directly on the smartwatch.

Similarly, it also has a built-in heart rate and BP monitor. Do note that, there could be some errors in the readings offered by the Inbase Urban Fit S and it is always best to cross-check the data obtained using medical-grade heart rate and BP monitoring devices.

Inbase Urban Fit S Smartwatch Review: Battery Life

The Inbase Urban Fit S has a 250 mAh battery and the company claims that the watch can last up to five days with the calling feature enabled, and 10 days with just notifications enabled. If you only attend a few calls via the watch, then it can easily offer over a week of battery life on a single charge.

The watch also supports fast charging, and it takes around 120 minutes to fully charge the battery. Like most affordable smartwatches, it also uses a pogo-pin connector to charge the watch. Overall, the Inbase Urban Fit S offers a fairly decent battery life.

Inbase Urban Fit S Review: Verdict

The Inbase Urban Fit S is a good smartwatch for those who want a watch that looks like an Apple Watch at a much lower price tag. Even in terms of features, it also has almost everything that one expects from a budget smartwatch. Overall, for the asking price of Rs. 4,999, the Inbase Urban Fit S does look like a fairly decent offering that works great with both Android and iOS devices.