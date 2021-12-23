Inbase Urban Fab Smartwatch For Kids Now For Rs 2,999 In India News oi-Megha Rawat

Inbase has released the Urban Fab smartwatch for kids and teenagers. It is intended for youngsters aged 5 to 15 years old. From December 25, the low-cost smartwatch will be available for purchase.

Urban Fab Smartwatch: Specifications &Features

The Inbase Urban Fab smartwatch is an IP68-rated water-resistant device that can withstand frequent water/juice spills.

The wristwatch is light and has a square-shaped display that can be modified with more than 100 different watch faces allowing youngsters to enjoy a new watch face every day.

The watch also has a lot of health features, such as heart rate monitoring, sleep monitoring, walking, and running, to name a few, in order to keep track of your child's well-being. Walking, running, cycling, climbing, treadmill, spinning, yoga, badminton, basketball, and football are among the 10 sports modes available on the watch.

It contains built-in games such as 2048, Candy Crush, Maze, and Fly a Plane, and enables users to set up to ten alarms. The smartwatch might last up to seven days on a single charge when used regularly. It has 14- day standby time.

The Inbase smartwatch has a kid password-protected lock function to prevent it from being used inappropriately. Children or parents can create their own passwords and lock this watch. It indicates that the item can be secured using a password. A 12-month warranty is also included with the smartwatch.

Urban Fab Smartwatch- Price

In India, the Inbase Urban Fab smartwatch costs Rs 5,499 ($73). From December 25 to January 1, it will be available for purchase on Inbase's official website and other online and offline retailers. The watch will be available in Pink, Blue, Light Purple, and Army Green colour options. As part of a special seasonal promotion, the business stated it will sell the Urban Fab for Rs 2,999 (about $40). It may be worthwhile to purchase the smartwatch during the first sale. A real-time temperature monitor and SpO2 metre are included, as well as a lengthy battery life. However, if the price rises in the future, it will not be worthwhile to consider. In this pricing range, you can obtain superior features including an AMOLED display, longer battery life, and additional health-related features.

