Best Wearables Launched In 2021: Everything From Apple Watch Series 7 To Snap Spectacles

We've brought here some of the best wearables launched in 2021. This includes smartwatches like the Apple Watch Series 7, Samsung Galaxy Watch4, and so on. Apart from this, we have smart clothes like the Levi's Commuter, smart glasses like the Facebook Ray-Ban Stories, and much more. Here's everything you need to know about the best wearables launched in 2021.

Apple Watches Series 7

Starting with the Apple Watch Series 7 - one of the most upgraded and sophisticated smartwatches of 2021. This year, Apple has increased the watch's size and has brought in fast charging support. The larger immersive display has also brought in several health-centric features to the Watch Series 7 giving the most accurate results, making it among the best wearables launched in 2021.

Samsung Galaxy Watch4

Coming as a close competitor to the Apple Watch Series 7, the new Samsung Galaxy Watch4 is one of the best wearables launched in 2021. This smartwatch draws power from the upgraded Exynos W920 chipset and is coupled with the WearOS. The series includes the vanilla model and the Classic model that features a stainless-steel chassis. More importantly, the sensors and meters on the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 are highly advanced and upgraded.

Bose Frames Tempo Smart Glasses

Smartwatches aside, the year 2021 witnessed a boost in AR/VR glasses and smart glasses. The Bose Frames Tempo smart glasses have redefined what a pair of sunglasses coupled with an advanced audio system can do. Coming as an upgrade to the Bose Frame launched in 2019, the Tempo smart glasses from Bose feature a better battery and audio delivery with the 22mm drivers than the other smart glasses from the company.

Oculus Quest 2 VR Glasses

If you're looking for a complete VR experience, the Oculus Quest 2 comes as a complete package. It draws power from the next-gen Snapdragon XR2 platform offering a higher AI capability with 6GB RAM. These VR glasses feature 1832 x 1920 pixels per eye, making it Oculus' highest resolution display in the market and making it among the best wearables launched in 2021.

Facebook Ray-Ban Stories Glasses

The Facebook Ray-Ban Stories redefined modern smart glasses. Its fashionable design is available in three models Meteor, Round, and Wayfarer. What's more, these smart glasses are available in five colors and six types of lenses developed by Ray-Ban. As one of the best wearables launched in 2021, Facebook Stories can be doubled as headphones and cameras.

Whistle Go Explore Smart Tracker

The year 2021 also witnessed a boom in wearables like smart trackers. The same can be said for wearable pet trackers. Here, the Whistle Go Explore smart tracker can be considered among the best wearables launched in 2021. Coming as an improved version of the previous generation smart tracker with a collar, the Go Explore packs better connectivity and improved sensors.

Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve Active

Joining the list of smartwatches announced this year is the Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve. The new smartwatch from the popular Chinese brand features a 1.39-inch AMOLED display encased in a fiber-reinforced polyamide chassis. It is also one of the most comfortable smartwatches in the market with many trackers like SpO2 sensors and so on. Its attractive price tag further makes it one of the best wearables launched in 2021.

Snap Spectacles 3

Snapchat's Snap Spectacles 3 are another smart glasses that grabbed headlines in 2021. With two HD cameras, four microphones, and the capacity to capture 3D photos - the Snap Spectacles 3 is among the best wearables launched in 2021. AR filters and a fashionable design on this pair of smart glasses had got head turnings this year.

These are some of the best wearables launched in 2021. Of course, we still have smart jackets, smart shoes, and so on that have debuted this year. This year, we certainly saw upgrades than previous generations of smart wearables. For all we know, the year 2022 might bring in much more design overhauls and feature upgrades.