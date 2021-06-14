Mi Watch Revolve Active Smartwatch With SpO2 Monitoring India Launch Set For June 22; Price, Features News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch the successor of the Mi Watch Revolve soon. The upcoming smartwatch will be dubbed as the Mi Watch Revolve Active and its launch date has been revealed via the Amazon microsite. As per the microsite, the watch is launching on June 22 at 12 PM alongside the Mi 11 Lite smartphone. Besides, Amazon has also confirmed some features and design of the Mi Watch Revolve Active. Let's dive into details.

Mi Watch Revolve Active: What To Expect?

The Mi Watch Revolve Active is believed to offer advanced features compared to the predecessor Mi Watch Revolve. However, the Amazon teaser has confirmed the upcoming smartwatch will have a similar circular dial as its predecessor. The key highlight of the upcoming watch will be the blood oxygen saturation monitoring feature which was missing in the Mi Watch Revolve.

Besides, the Mi Watch Revolve Active will come with several sports modes and watch faces. The watch is also confirmed to support built-in GPS, sleep monitoring, stress management, smart notification feature, and much more. Like its predecessor, the upcoming watch will also be offered in different color straps.

To recall, the Mi Watch Revolve has a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with a 454 × 454 pixel resolution, 450nits brightness, and the Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The Mi Watch Revolve packs a 420 mAh battery that offers a battery life of 14 days on a single charge. It is also 5 ATM water-resistant. Considering this we expect great battery life, an official IP rating, an AMOLED panel, and so on from the upcoming Mi Watch Revolve Active.

Mi Watch Revolve Active In India

At this moment, the Mi Watch Revolve is selling at Rs. 9,999. However, the upcoming smartwatch could cost slightly higher than the Mi Watch Revolve for the presence of SpO2 monitoring and among others. We will have to wait for the official announcement to confirm this.

Besides, the Mi Watch Revolve Active will compete against the OnePlus Watch and the Amazfit T-Rex Pro. However, some unique features of the OnePlus Watch make it best in this range as it can work as a remote control for the OnePlus TV and if you fall asleep while watching TV, the smartwatch will turn off the TV in 30 minutes.

