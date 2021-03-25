OnePlus Watch Listed At Introductory Price Of Rs. 14,999: Worth Your Money? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus introduced its first-ever smartwatch on March 23 at a virtual launch event alongside the flagship OnePlus 9 series. The OnePlus Watch comes in two variants - Classic Edition and the Cobalt Limited Edition and the material that makes the watch special is its cobalt alloy according to the company. The Classic Edition will be available in purchase in Midnight Black and Moonlight Silver colors.

The price of the Cobalt Limited Edition is yet to be announced. However, the Classic Edition of the OnePlus Watch was launched for Rs. 16,999. Interestingly, the watch will be available at an introductory price of Rs. 14,999.

OnePlus Watch Price Offers And Sale In India

The watch is currently listed on the official website with a price tag of Rs, 14,999. It will be available for purchase across online and offline stores starting April. However, the exact sale date of the watch has not been announced yet. Furthermore, the launch offers on the OnePlus Watch include a discount of Rs. 2,000 on SBI Card credit cards and EMI transactions till April 30 which will bring the price down to Rs. 12,999.

OnePlus Watch: What Does Offer?

In terms of features, the watch comes with a sleek frame with a two-sided button and features 316L stainless steel for amazing durability. It has a circular 1.39-inch AMOLED display with 2.5D curved glass protection. The watch case is 46mm in size and the OnePlus Watch offers seamless connectivity with other OnePlus devices.

It can work as a remote control for the OnePlus TV. If you fall asleep while watching TV, the smartwatch will turn off the TV in 30 minutes. Even, if you will get any incoming calls it will reduce the volume of the TV automatically. For battery, the OnePlus Watch packs a 402 mAh battery which claims to offer up to 14 days of usage on a single charge. The smartwatch supports Warp Charge technology that will deliver seven days battery life with just 20 minutes of charge.

Moreover, the watch is equipped with over 110 workout modes and also IP68-certified for dust and water resistance. As expected, the OnePlus Watch also supports a 24×7 heart rate sensor and a SpO2 monitor, sleep tracking, and a stress monitor.

The watch runs RTOS (Real-time OS) instead of Google's WearOS and also supports inbuilt GPS. Further, it will also allow you to answer or reject calls. Lastly, the watch comes with 1GB RAM and 4GB of onboard storage, and it can be connected via the OnePlus Health app.

