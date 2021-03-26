Just In
- 7 min ago Airtel Broadband Bill Payment: How To Pay Airtel Broadband Bill Online
-
- 54 min ago How To Pay BSNL Broadband Bill Via Paytm And MobiKwik
- 2 hrs ago OnePlus 9 Pro With Hasselblad Cameras First Sale On April 1; Worth Your Dime?
- 2 hrs ago TRAI Wants Telecom Operators To Block Un-Registered Messages; Know Why
Don't Miss
- Sports India vs England: Rishabh Pant smashes 40-ball 77 to post his highest score in one-day international
- Automobiles The Peugeot 2008 Crossover Spotted Testing For The First Time In India: Here Are All The Details!
- News Ahead of Assembly elections 2021, Congress alleges voters' list 'fraud' in Kerala; Moves Election Commission
- Movies Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Dilip Joshi And Shailesh Lodha Are Not On Talking Terms?
- Lifestyle Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Flaunts Twisted Ponytail And Glam Makeup Look In The Latest Picture And We’re Taking Notes!
- Finance Bitcoin Price Recover After Nearing Toward $50,000
- Travel 7 Extraordinary Places to Visit for Holi Celebration in India
- Education Bihar Board 12th Topper 2021 List Released
Amazfit T-Rex Pro Announced In India For Rs. 12,999; Should You Buy?
Earlier this week, Amazfit announced the upgraded version of the Amazfit T-Rex smartwatch dubbed as the Amazfit T-Rex Pro. The watch is now official in the country. The Military rugged smartwatch flaunts a similar design as its predecessor with some upgraded features. The Amazfit T-Rex Pro has passed 15 military-grade tests which will help you to battle through hot deserts, humid rainforest, and polar glaciers.
The Amazfit T-Rex Pro Price And Sale In India
The Amazfit T-Rex Pro price in India has been set at Rs. 12,999. The smartwatch will go for sale on 28 March at 12 pm via Amazfit's official website and Amazon India. It can be purchased in Meteorite Black, Desert Grey, Steel Blue color option.
Amazfit T-Rex Pro Features
You can get improved health tracking features on the Amazfit T-Rex Pro over its predecessor. The watch is equipped with two buttons on each side and there are over 100 sports modes such as running, cycling, swimming, gyming, dance, ball sports, and more. Dimension-wise, the Amazfit T-Rex Pro measures 47.7 x 47.7 x 13.5mm and weighs 59.4 grams. Upfront, the watch has a 1.3-inch AMOLED always-on-display with a resolution of 360×360 pixels and a silicone strap.
For battery, it packs a 390 mAh battery which claims to offer up to 18 days battery life on a single charge with normal use and nine days with heavy use, and 40 hours with continuous GPS use. Further, the watch is said to take 1.5 hours to charge the full battery.
The smartwatch comes with 10ATM water resistance and you get BioTracker 2 PPG bio-tracking optical sensor, heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring, three-axis acceleration sensor, three-axis gyroscope sensor, and more on the Amazfit T-Rex Pro. For connectivity, it supports Bluetooth 5.0.
Amazfit T-Rex Pro: Is It Worth Your Money?
Considering the price of the smartwatch, it has packed with all useful features including a SpO2 sensor, in-built GPS, 10ATM resistance, and so on. In this price range, the Amazfit T-Rex Pro can be a great competitor against the newly launched OnePlus Watch.
However, the OnePlus Watch costs expensive than the Amazfit T-Rex Pro but it has some unique features such as it can work as a remote control for the OnePlus TV. If in any case, you fall asleep while watching TV, the smartwatch will turn off the TV in 30 minutes.
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
18,805
-
25,750
-
33,590
-
27,760
-
44,425
-
13,780
-
1,25,000
-
45,990
-
1,35,000
-
82,999