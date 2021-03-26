Amazfit T-Rex Pro Announced In India For Rs. 12,999; Should You Buy? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Earlier this week, Amazfit announced the upgraded version of the Amazfit T-Rex smartwatch dubbed as the Amazfit T-Rex Pro. The watch is now official in the country. The Military rugged smartwatch flaunts a similar design as its predecessor with some upgraded features. The Amazfit T-Rex Pro has passed 15 military-grade tests which will help you to battle through hot deserts, humid rainforest, and polar glaciers.

The Amazfit T-Rex Pro Price And Sale In India

The Amazfit T-Rex Pro price in India has been set at Rs. 12,999. The smartwatch will go for sale on 28 March at 12 pm via Amazfit's official website and Amazon India. It can be purchased in Meteorite Black, Desert Grey, Steel Blue color option.

Amazfit T-Rex Pro Features

You can get improved health tracking features on the Amazfit T-Rex Pro over its predecessor. The watch is equipped with two buttons on each side and there are over 100 sports modes such as running, cycling, swimming, gyming, dance, ball sports, and more. Dimension-wise, the Amazfit T-Rex Pro measures 47.7 x 47.7 x 13.5mm and weighs 59.4 grams. Upfront, the watch has a 1.3-inch AMOLED always-on-display with a resolution of 360×360 pixels and a silicone strap.

For battery, it packs a 390 mAh battery which claims to offer up to 18 days battery life on a single charge with normal use and nine days with heavy use, and 40 hours with continuous GPS use. Further, the watch is said to take 1.5 hours to charge the full battery.

The smartwatch comes with 10ATM water resistance and you get BioTracker 2 PPG bio-tracking optical sensor, heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring, three-axis acceleration sensor, three-axis gyroscope sensor, and more on the Amazfit T-Rex Pro. For connectivity, it supports Bluetooth 5.0.

Amazfit T-Rex Pro: Is It Worth Your Money?

Considering the price of the smartwatch, it has packed with all useful features including a SpO2 sensor, in-built GPS, 10ATM resistance, and so on. In this price range, the Amazfit T-Rex Pro can be a great competitor against the newly launched OnePlus Watch.

However, the OnePlus Watch costs expensive than the Amazfit T-Rex Pro but it has some unique features such as it can work as a remote control for the OnePlus TV. If in any case, you fall asleep while watching TV, the smartwatch will turn off the TV in 30 minutes.

