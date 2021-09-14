Apple Watch Series 7 Announced With Redesigned Looks And Display News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Apple Watch has had an impact on the lives of its users with a slew of features and functionalities including fitness tracking. Continuing its legacy, the Apple Watch Series 7 get a slew of new features. The next-generation Apple Watch modes are bigger and better in terms of capabilities.

At the California Streaming event, Apple unveiled the Apple Watch Series 7 and claims that it arrives with a new larger design, thinner bezels, faster charging, a new Retina display, better durability, and much more.

Apple Watch Series 7 Specs

Similar to the previous generation models, the Apple Watch Series 7 comes in two variants - 41mm and 45mm. Notably, this is up from the 40mm and 44mm variants of its predecessors. The new smartwatch comes with a new casing with a softer-edged design and a nice curved display.

What's interesting is that the bezels around the display of the smartwatch are just 1.7mm thick and the always-on screen mode is brighter by 70%. As per the company, you can cram 50% more text on the display as compared to the Apple Watch Series 6. Also, the display offers new ways to interact with support for a full keyboard with swipe typing. There are a whole lot of watch faces that will take advantage of the bigger screen, including a modular option.

Apple Watch Series 7 features the largest ever display ever and is completely re-engineered. The shape of the watch is also redefined. The buttons have been enlarged and revamped to go hand-in-hand with the larger display.

Apple Watch Series 7 has been launched in five different aluminum color options, silver, graphite, gold, titanium and stainless steel. It is also compatible with the existing smartwatch models.

