Apple Watch Series 7 To Have Larger Display, Watch SE Likely On Cards

Very soon, Apple will unveil the next-generation iPhones and smartwatches. While we have already come across various reports regarding the iPhone 13 series, its time to take a look at the speculations pertaining to the Apple Watch Series 7 smartwatches.

Apple is expected to announce the new models with a bigger screen. Besides this, there are further details pertaining to the upcoming Apple smartwatches in the coming days.

Apple Watch Series 7 Rumors

As per a new Bloomberg report, the Apple Watch Series 7 smartwatches will be announced in two sizes - 41mm and 45 mm. The latter is said to have a large 1.9-inch display, which is relatively bigger than the 1.78-inch screen of the 44mm Apple Watch Series 6. Word is that the screen resolution has been improved to 396 x 484 pixels. This is an increase of 16 percent in pixels. However, there is no word on the display specification of the 41mm variant.

With a relatively larger display, Apple will provide additional information on the screen. It is speculated that the upcoming smartwatch from Apple will have new watch faces that will use the larger screen space. Below are some of these watch faces available for users.

Apple Watch Series 7 Watch Faces

Firstly, there is Modular Max, which not only shows the time but also a small complication of the day of the week, temperature and a shortcut to an app, alongside a larger complication.

Apart from this, there will be other Apple Watch Series 7 watch faces including Continuum, which will change based on the flow of time and the current hour, Atlas that shows all the 24 time zones and new Nike and Hermes faces among others.

The display of the upcoming Apple smartwatches is likely believed to use a new lamination technique, which brings the display closer to the protective glass. Unfortunately, there are production issues due to this and it might result in a delay or limited supply of these smartwatches at launch.

What More To Expect From Apple?

Furthermore, Apple is in plans to announce a sequel to the Apple Watch SE and a rugged model targeted at sports enthusiasts. The flagship smartwatch is set to get a refresh with a new feature - a body temperature sensor. As per existing reports, other features coming to the Apple Watch Series 7 include a blood sugar monitor and a blood pressure monitor.

Talking about other features, the Apple Watch Series 7 is said to feature a new faster processor. However, the details pertaining to the processor aren't available now. It is claimed that Apple will use a new double-side chip packaging process.

In terms of expected pricing, the Apple Watch Series 7 is said to be relatively more expensive than its predecessors as it will have a different set of features and improved design. However, there is no word regarding the complete specifications and features from the company and we cannot come to any conclusion until the device goes official. Until then, let us take these claims with a grain of salt.

