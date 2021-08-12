Best Smartphones Water Proof Pouch Covers To Buy In India In This Rainy Season Features oi-Harish Kumar

One of the most common damages caused to smartphones is due to water leakage. Though smartphones these days come with IP certification, the affordable and entry-level devices miss out on the same. As the monsoon season is approaching soon, you might be more worried about the protection of your smartphone. In that case, you can take a look at the interesting accessories we have listed here.

Well, the talk is about waterproof phone cases that keep your phone safe from water damage during this rainy season. Do keep in mind that even waterproof phones can be affected depending on the level of water exposure and damage caused to it. Having said that, check out the available case options from here. Nature hike Pouch for Mobile Waterproof Cover Rs. 179

Key Specs Suitable For: Mobile

Material: Plastic

Theme: No Theme

Type: Pouch Flipkart SmartBuy Pouch for Waterproof Protection of Smartphones Rs. 189

Type: Pouch iVoltaa Pouch for Smartphones (Black, Waterproof) Price: Rs. 199

Type: Pouch BOBO Universal Waterproof Pouch (XL 2021 Model) Cellphone Dry Bag Case Price: Rs. 296

Key Specs UNIVERSAL SIZE WATERPROOF CASE: This pouch fits all smartphones up to 7" diagonal size; It also doubles up as waterproof dry bag / wallet, to store credit card / [passport / cash etc. for beach, fishing, diving and water park activities.

TOUCH FRIENDLY: Crystal clear windows on both front and back sides makes it perfect for taking pictures, videos and checking emails; Back side is fully transparent, so no issues with camera for bigger phones.

100 FEET IPX8 CERTIFIED WATERPROOF: Offers waterproof / snowproof / dirtproof protection for your device while maintaining full touch screen functionality

IDEAL FOR UNDERWATER PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Compatible with devices up to 100 mm x 175 mm (clear window 70 mm X 135 mm); Comes with a neck strap for convenient carrying.

SECURE SNAP & LOCK: Features a simple snap and lock access, easy to keep out water, snow, dust, sand, and dirt SAFESEED Waterproof Mobile Pouch Price: Rs. 218

Key Specs Under Water Waterproof Pouch - Using high-grade lightweight PVC material cased with easy-to-use dual swivel lock and sealable closure clip, this ROSETTE phone case will keep your device out of water, snow, dust, sand, and dirt for a full range protection.

Free Operation and Transparent Cover - You could easily access to phone camera to record any breathtaking moment of your adventure, check essential emails or answer calls as clearly as usual, never miss any important message.You can perfectly operate your cellphone but NOT for touch ID fingerprint

Universal Compatibility - Fits devices up to 6 inch screen and with extra space for credit card, ID, cash. Perfect for All smart phones with up to 6.0" display.

IPX8 Certified Waterproof - Superior water-resistant protection up to 98 feet (30 meters), offers waterproof / snowproof / dirtproof protection for your phone. Ideal for beach, swimming, rafting, surfing, fishing, sailing, diving, boating, canoeing, kayaking, snorkeling, skiing, water sports, hiking, camping, bath, spa, travel and so on, various indoor & outdoor activities.

Save your mobile from viruses, keep in mobile pouch , can be used for any available smartphone , Apple or android Flipkart SmartBuy Pouch for Waterproof Protection Case Price: Rs. 199

