Just In
- 26 min ago Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Could Be World's First Water-Resistant Folding Smartphone
- 1 hr ago OnePlus Rubbishes Nord 2 Blast Reports; Respite For OnePlus Users?
- 1 hr ago Xiaomi Mi Pad 5, Mi Pad 5 Pro Debut With 120Hz Display, Android 11 OS; Coming To India?
- 1 hr ago Xiaomi CyberDog: Another Toy For Rich People?
Don't Miss
- News RRB NTPC fee refund link activated: Link to update bank account details released, check here
- Movies Daler Mehndi Composes Special Rajasthani Folk Song 'Aao Ji' As A Special Gift To Mame Khan's Daughter
- Automobiles Tata Tigor EV Ziptron India Launch Teased: Expected Price, Range, Charging & Other Details
- Finance Crypto Hack: $611 Million Cryptocurrencies Stolen In Largest DeFi Crypto Theft
- Sports WWE NXT TakeOver 36 Main Event, Title Tuesday and More Announced
- Education CBSE Compartment Exam Date 2021 Class 12, 10 Released
- Lifestyle Why Diet Is the Most Important Part Of Fitness
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Rajasthan In September
Croma Independence Day Sale 2021: Vivo Y53s, Samsung Galaxy F02s, Realme X7 Max, Oppo Reno 6 5G, And More
The Independence Day sale has opened doors to several discount offers. Both online and offline retailers are offering several gadgets at a huge price cut. This includes the Croma Independence Day Sale 2021. Here, Croma is offering several premium and mid-range smartphones at a massive discount. If you're planning to get a new phone, the Croma Independence Day Sale 2021 might be the best place to shop.
The Croma Independence Day Sale 2021 is offering several smartphones from multiple brands at a huge price cut offer. This includes smartphones from Vivo like the Vivo Y53s, Vivo Y72 5G, and more. For instance, the Vivo Y72 5G is available for just Rs. 20,990. Additionally, one can get the power-packed iPhone SE 2nd gen for just Rs. 38,999 against its original price of Rs. 44,900.
The Croma Independence Day Sale 2021 is also offering several Oppo smartphones at a discount. For instance, the Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G is available for just Rs. 39,990. Other smartphones include the Oppo Reno6 5G and the Oppo A53s. One can even check out the Realme X7 Max and the Realme 8 5G.
The Croma Independence Day Sale 2021 is offering these Realme smartphones for just Rs. 26,999 and Rs. 14,499, respectively. Joining the list are the Samsung Galaxy F02s, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, and the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G. The most premium of the lot - the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is now available for just Rs. 55,999, making it a worthy buy.
Vivo Y53s (128GB ROM, 8GB RAM, PD2103CF_IN, Fantastic Rainbow)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 19,490 ; MRP: Rs. 22,990.00
Vivo Y53s is available at discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy F02s (32GB ROM, 3GB RAM, SM-E025FDBEINS, Ceramic Blue)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 9,499 ; MRP: Rs. 10,499
Samsung Galaxy F02s is available at discount during Croma Independence Day Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,499 onwards during the sale.
Realme X7 Max (128GB ROM, 8GB RAM, RMX3031, Asteroid Black)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 26,999 ; MRP: Rs. 29,999
Realme X7 Max is available at discount during Croma Independence Day Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 26,999 onwards during the sale.
Apple iPhone SE 2nd Gen (128GB ROM, 3GB RAM, MXD02HN/A, Black)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs.38,999 ; MRP: Rs. 44,900
Apple iPhone SE 2nd Gen is available at discount during Croma Independence Day Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 38,999 onwards during the sale.
Vivo Y72 5G (128GB ROM, 8GB RAM, PD2112F_EX, Slate Grey)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 20,990 ; MRP: Rs. 24,990
Vivo Y72 5G is available at discount during Croma Independence Day Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 20,990 onwards during the sale.
Oppo Reno 6 5G (128GB ROM, 8GB RAM, CPH2251, Aurora)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs.29,990 ; MRP: Rs. 35,990
Oppo Reno 6 5G is available at discount during Croma Independence Day Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs.29,990 onwards during the sale.
Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G (256GB ROM, 12GB RAM, CPH2251, Aurora)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs.39,990 ; MRP: Rs. 46,990
Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G is available at discount during Croma Independence Day Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs.39,990 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (128GB ROM, 8GB RAM, SM-G781BZGG, Cloud Mint)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 55,999 ; MRP: Rs. 74,999
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is available at discount during Croma Independence Day Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 55,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G (128GB ROM, 6GB RAM, SM-A226BLGHINS, Mint)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 19,999 ; MRP: Rs. 21,999
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is available at discount during Croma Independence Day Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme 8 5G (64GB ROM, 4GB RAM, RMX3241, Supersonic Black)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs.14,499 ; MRP: Rs. 15,999
Realme 8 5G is available at discount during Croma Independence Day Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs.14,499 onwards during the sale.
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
15,630
-
13,630
-
7,900
-
17,193
-
70,338
-
52,751
-
30,999
-
26,000
-
3,510
-
22,999