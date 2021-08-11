Croma Independence Day Sale 2021: Vivo Y53s, Samsung Galaxy F02s, Realme X7 Max, Oppo Reno 6 5G, And More

The Croma Independence Day Sale 2021 is offering several smartphones from multiple brands at a huge price cut offer. This includes smartphones from Vivo like the Vivo Y53s, Vivo Y72 5G, and more. For instance, the Vivo Y72 5G is available for just Rs. 20,990. Additionally, one can get the power-packed iPhone SE 2nd gen for just Rs. 38,999 against its original price of Rs. 44,900.

The Croma Independence Day Sale 2021 is also offering several Oppo smartphones at a discount. For instance, the Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G is available for just Rs. 39,990. Other smartphones include the Oppo Reno6 5G and the Oppo A53s. One can even check out the Realme X7 Max and the Realme 8 5G.

The Croma Independence Day Sale 2021 is offering these Realme smartphones for just Rs. 26,999 and Rs. 14,499, respectively. Joining the list are the Samsung Galaxy F02s, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, and the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G. The most premium of the lot - the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is now available for just Rs. 55,999, making it a worthy buy.

Vivo Y53s (128GB ROM, 8GB RAM, PD2103CF_IN, Fantastic Rainbow)

Deal Price: Rs. 19,490 ; MRP: Rs. 22,990.00

Vivo Y53s is available at discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy F02s (32GB ROM, 3GB RAM, SM-E025FDBEINS, Ceramic Blue)

Deal Price: Rs. 9,499 ; MRP: Rs. 10,499

Samsung Galaxy F02s is available at discount during Croma Independence Day Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,499 onwards during the sale.

Realme X7 Max (128GB ROM, 8GB RAM, RMX3031, Asteroid Black)

Deal Price: Rs. 26,999 ; MRP: Rs. 29,999

Realme X7 Max is available at discount during Croma Independence Day Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 26,999 onwards during the sale.

Apple iPhone SE 2nd Gen (128GB ROM, 3GB RAM, MXD02HN/A, Black)

Deal Price: Rs.38,999 ; MRP: Rs. 44,900

Apple iPhone SE 2nd Gen is available at discount during Croma Independence Day Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 38,999 onwards during the sale.

Vivo Y72 5G (128GB ROM, 8GB RAM, PD2112F_EX, Slate Grey)

Deal Price: Rs. 20,990 ; MRP: Rs. 24,990

Vivo Y72 5G is available at discount during Croma Independence Day Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 20,990 onwards during the sale.

Oppo Reno 6 5G (128GB ROM, 8GB RAM, CPH2251, Aurora)

Deal Price: Rs.29,990 ; MRP: Rs. 35,990

Oppo Reno 6 5G is available at discount during Croma Independence Day Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs.29,990 onwards during the sale.

Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G (256GB ROM, 12GB RAM, CPH2251, Aurora)

Deal Price: Rs.39,990 ; MRP: Rs. 46,990

Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G is available at discount during Croma Independence Day Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs.39,990 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (128GB ROM, 8GB RAM, SM-G781BZGG, Cloud Mint)

Deal Price: Rs. 55,999 ; MRP: Rs. 74,999

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is available at discount during Croma Independence Day Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 55,999 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G (128GB ROM, 6GB RAM, SM-A226BLGHINS, Mint)

Deal Price: Rs. 19,999 ; MRP: Rs. 21,999

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is available at discount during Croma Independence Day Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme 8 5G (64GB ROM, 4GB RAM, RMX3241, Supersonic Black)

Deal Price: Rs.14,499 ; MRP: Rs. 15,999

Realme 8 5G is available at discount during Croma Independence Day Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs.14,499 onwards during the sale.