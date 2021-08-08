Croma Independence Day Sale 2021: Discounts Offers On Smartphones, Camera, Laptops, And More

ENGLISH

    Independence Day is right around the corner and it's time to celebrate our freedom. For the same, several retailers are bringing out exciting discount offers. Whether it's a new smartphone or a laptop or even an accessory, there are several price-cut discounts to check out. One such is the Croma Independence Day Sale 2021, which is offering a huge discount offer on smartphones, cameras, laptops, and more.

     

    Croma Independence Day Sale 2021

    One such is the Croma Independence Day Sale 2021, which is offering a huge discount offer on smartphones, cameras, laptops, and more.

    Up to 40% Off On Smartphones

    The Croma Independence Day Sale 2021 is extending a 40 percent discount on smartphones from all major brands. The discount lets you get several mid-range and premium smartphones at a discounted price.

    5G Smartphones Starting From Rs. 14,999
     

    That's not all. The Croma Independence Day Sale 2021 is also extending its discount sale on 5G smartphones. Getting a 5G smartphone makes it future-proof and you can get one starting as low as Rs. 14,999.

    Up to 70% Off On Earphones And Headphones

    Additionally, the Croma Independence Day Sale 2021 is extending up to a 70 percent discount on earphones and headphones. These audio accessories make an ideal gadget for work-from-home culture.

    Up to 50% Off On Bluetooth Speakers

    If you're looking for something bigger in the audio department, you can get a Bluetooth speaker. The Croma Independence Day Sale 2021 is now offering up to a 50 percent discount on top-selling Bluetooth speakers.

    Audio Devices Up to 12 Months No EMI Cost

    The Croma Independence Day Sale 2021 is also offering an additional no-cost EMI offer for up to 12 months when you get an audio device. This makes it handy and fits well in your budget.

    Up to 60% Off On Smart TVs

    If you're looking to get a new smart TV or upgrade the existing one, then the Croma Independence Day Sale 2021 is the best place to shop. The Croma sale is offering up to a 60 percent discount on smart TVs.

    Up to 40% Off On Soundbars

    Again, the home entertainment department at the Croma Independence Day Sale 2021 gets a big price cut. This extends to soundbars, which are getting up to a 40 percent discount at the sale.

    Up to 40% Off On Amazon Devices

    Amazon Alexa speakers and Echo devices are quite handy. If you're looking for any new Amazon device, including the Fire TV series, the Croma Independence Day Sale 2021 is offering up to a 40 percent discount.

    Up to 30% Off On DJ Speakers

    That's not all. The Croma Independence Day Sale 2021 is further offering DJ speakers with up to a 30 percent discount, making it one of the most attractive selling points.

    Up to 60% Off On Smart Watches

    Smartwatches, fitness trackers, and other wearables are in vogue now. If you're looking for any new smartwatch, you could get up to a 60 percent discount at the Croma Independence Day Sale 2021.

    Up to 58% Off On Gaming Devices

    Gaming has surely boomed over the past year. The Croma Independence Day Sale 2021 is offering up to a 58 percent discount on gaming devices, including consoles and other accessories.

    Up to 20% Off On Professional Cameras

    Cameras are another gadget that has risen in demand. The Croma Independence Day Sale 2021 is extending up to a 20 percent discount on professional cameras.

    Up to 80% Off On Truly Wireless Earbuds

    Lastly, one can get up to an 80 percent discount on TWS or truly wireless earbuds at the Croma Independence Day Sale 2021. Top brands are offering TWS earbuds and you can get them at a discount.

    X