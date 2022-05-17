Apple Rolls Out iOS 15.5 Update Ahead Of WWDC 2022: Here’s What’s New Apps Software oi-Akshay Kumar

Apple will be hosting this year's WWDC developer conference on June 6. At the event, the Cupertino tech giant will be showcasing the next major iterations of operating systems including the iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13, and more. Ahead of the event, the company has released the iOS 15.5 update for the iPhones across the globe.

iOS 15.5 Brings A Few New Features

The official changelog of the iOS 15.5 update suggests that the new firmware brings improvements to Apple Cash and Apple Podcasts, apart from bug fixes and more. The latest OS brings a new version of the Apple Wallet app, which now allows Apple Cash users to quickly send/request money from their Apple Cash card. Apple Podcasts has received a new setting, which allows limiting episodes stored on the user's iPhone and auto-delete old ones.

Furthermore, the iOS 15.5 update fixes an issue that was causing home automation to fail when triggered by people arriving or leaving. There's also a fix for a bug that may cause the iPhone SE 2022 to unexpectedly shut down in some cases. The new release also brings more than 25 security fixes. Some features may not be available to iPhone users in all the countries.

iOS 15.5 Compatible Devices

The iOS 15.5 is being rolled out to all iPhones that were released after the iPhone 6s, apart from the iPod Touch 7th. The update is being rolled out globally in a phased manner, so it may take some time to reach all devices. The users can manually check if the new OS update is available for their device by going to Settings > General, then tap Software Update. The size of the iOS update is around 673MB.

Apart from the iOS 15.5 version, the company has also released the iPadOS 15.5 and macOS Monterey 12.4 firmware upgrades globally. Similar to iOS 15.5, the iPadOS 15.5 version also brings the new Apple Podcasts app. The macOS Monterey 12.4 update offers support for Studio Display Firmware Update 15.5.

iOS 16 Is Arriving At WWDC 2022

The iOS 16 version will be introduced by the company on June 6. The reports suggest that it will not be arriving with many substantial visual changes. However, it may bring major system changes as well as some new Apple apps. The update is said to have new methods of engaging apps, apart from some new widgets. We will have more official details in a matter of weeks, so stay tuned.

