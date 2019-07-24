Xiaomi Mi 6 To Receive Stable Android 9 Pie Update

ENGLISH

    By Kunwar Kunal
    Xiaomi's Mi 6 which was launched in 2017 has been consistently receiving software updates. After going through a rough phase, the company rolled out a new beta build of Android 9 Pie for the device. It seems that the beta version has been successfully rolled out, and users will soon get a stable Pie OS update on the Mi 6.

    What's New For The Mi 6

    The stable update in the form of MIUI 10.4.1.0 weighs around 1.6GB size and might take a couple of days before reaching to all the Mi 6 units, as it is an OTA firmware. The Mi 6 users who are keen on having the update can get the full firmware ZIP from the download link. It can be installed by following a series of instructions. If you aren't able to install it, you can rather boot into recovery and flash the update ZIP from there.

    Specifications Of Xiaomi Mi 6

    To recall, the Mi 6 comes with a 5.15-inch touchscreen display and a resolution of 1080x1920 pixels. The display comes with a pixel density of 428 pixels per inch (PPI) and an aspect ratio of 16:9, offering a perfect cinematic view. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, paired with 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It has a dual-camera setup with two 12MP sensors and sports an 8MP at the front.

    Mi 6 is backed by a 3,350mAh battery, supporting quick charge 3.0. It also features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Other sensors present onboard the device are an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, compass/ magnetometer, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. Connectivity options on board the handset include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, GPS, Bluetooth v5.00, NFC, USB Type-C, FM radio, Wi-Fi Direct, 3G, and 4G.

    The smartphone was launched in the Indian market in Black, White, Blue, and Silver color options.

    (Source)

