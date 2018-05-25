Top 10 smartphones with snapdragon 835 processor you can buy in India

Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 is the first processor built using the 10nm FinFet process. Developed in collaboration with Samsung, the SoC was first announced at CES 2017. Though Qualcomm has introduced its latest Snapdragon 845 SoC, the former still powers a lot of smartphones.

The processor offer fast and smooth performance and is mostly used for top-end devices.

Compared to previous processors, the 835 will definitely improve the battery life of your device by reducing the power consumption.

It was only consuming 687mAh whereas Snapdragon 821 device used over 1000mAh of power while testing VR. Since Snapdragon 835 comes with Quick Charge 4, it can charge 20 percent faster compared to the version 3.0.

If you are planning to buy a smartphone with Snapdragon 835, then this might save your time and make your purchase decision easier.

Nokia 8 Sirocco Best Price of Nokia 8 Sirocco

Key Specs 5.5-inch (2560×1440 pixels) pOLED display, sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 700 nits brightness

Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

6GB DDR4X RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Single / Dual SIM

12 MP primary rear camera with 2L7 wide-angle lens, 1.4um pixel size, f/1.7 aperture + 13 MP secondary camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3260mAh battery with fast charging, Qi Wireless Charging Motorola Moto Z2 Force Best Price of Moto Z2 Force

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1440 x 2560 pixels) Quad HD AMOLED POLED ShatterShield, shatterproof display

2.45GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

6GB / 4GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

12MP dual rear cameras (monochrome + color) with dual-tone LED flash

5MP front-facing camera with dual-tone LED flash

4G VoLTE

2730mAh battery with Turbo Charging HTC U11 Plus Best Price of HTC U11 Plus

Key Specs

6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Super LCD 6 display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

2.45GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 Oreo with HTC Sense U.I

Nano SIM

12MP UltraPixel 3 rear camera with Dual LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3930mAh built-in battery with QuickCharge 3.0 LG V30 Plus Best Price of LG V30 Plus

Key Specs

6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED display with a 18:9 aspect ratio, 538 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM

128GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with LG UX 6.0+

Hybrid Dual SIM

16MP rear camera and 13MP secondary camera

5MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3,300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, Wireless charging Google Pixel 2 XL Best Price of Google Pixel 2 XL

Key Specs

6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ pOLED display with 100% DCI-P3 coverage, 100000:1 super contrast ratio, 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

4GB DDR4X RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

12.2MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3520mAh battery with fast charging Google Pixel 2 Best Price of Google Pixel 2

Key Specs

5 inch FHD AMOLED Display

2.35GHz Snapdragon 835 Octa-Core Processor

4GB RAM With 64/128 ROM

12.2MP Camera With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

Single Nano Sim

USB Type-C

4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.0

2700mAh Battery Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 128GB Best Price of Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 128GB

Key Specs

5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, DCI-P3 color gamut

2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage (Special Edition)

Android 7.1 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

12MP rear camera with Sony IMX386 senso

5MP front-facing camera

4G LTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging Nokia 8 Best Price of Nokia 8

Key Specs

5.3 inch 2K 700 Nits Display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Processor

4GB RAM

64GB On-Board Storage

13MP (Colour + OIS) + 13MP (Mono) Camera

13MP Front Facing Camera

Quick Charge 3.0

Nokia OZO 360 Degree Audio

3090 MAh Battery Sony Xperia XZ1 Best Price of Sony Xperia XZ1

Key Specs

5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) HDR TRILUMINOS Display with X-Reality and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD card

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Single / Dual SIM

Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)

19MP rear camera

13MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2700mAh battery with Qnovo Adaptive Charging OnePlus 5T Best Price of OnePlus 5T

Key Specs

6.01-inch (2106 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ Optic AMOLED 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5 display, sRGB, DCI-P3 color coverage

2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage (UFS 2.1 )

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Oxygen OS 4.7, Upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery with Dash Charge (5V 4A)