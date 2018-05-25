Huawei phones to get Android Oreo update: Huawei P10, Mate 9 Pro, 8 Pro and more

Smartphones have become a basic necessity now a days for the public. The market today has a whole lot of smartphones available from different manufacturers. Huawei, which is a Chinese smartphone manufacturer and a tech giant also had introduced its own range of smartphone in the market catering the needs of today's users.

The Smartphones manufactured by Huawei comes with some powerful set of features and specs.

SEE ALSO: Dual Rear camera smartphones under Rs 12,000

The Chinese smartphone maker has recently released Andoid Oreo update for its devices. The list included Huawei P10, Mate 9 Pro and 8 Pro among others.

SEE ALSO: Best high-end Android Oreo smartphones to buy in India

Let's quickly hop on the list and see which devices from Huawei are receiving the Android Oreo update.

Huawei P10 Best Price of Huawei P10

Key Specs 5.1-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LCD 2.5d curved Gorilla Glass 5 display, 500 nits brightness

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 960 processor with Mali G71 Octa-core GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)



Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)

20MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3,200 mAh battery with fast charging Huawei Mate 9 Best Price of Mate 9

Key Specs 5.9-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display, 96% NTSC Color Gamut

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 960 (4 x 2.4 GHz A73+ 4 x 1.8 GHz A53) processor + i6 co-processor, Mali G71 Octa-core GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)

Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD) 20MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras

8MP front-facing camera, f/1.9 aperture

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging Huawei Mate 9 Pro Best Price of Mate 9 Pro

Key Specs 5.5-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 960 processor with Mali G71 Octa-core GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat), planned upgrade to Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)

20MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras

8MP front-facing camera, f/1.9 aperture

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging Honor 8 Pro Best Price of Honor 8 Pro

Key Specs 5.7-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display, 515 PPI, 94.5% NTSC Color Gamut

Octa-Core 4 x CortexA53 (1.8GHz) + 4 x ARTEMIS (2.4GHz) Kirin 960 processor with Mali G71 Octa-core GPU

6GB RAM

128GB internal storage storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)

Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD) 12MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras

8MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging Honor 8 Best Price of Honor 8

Key Specs 5.7-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display, 515 PPI, 94.5% NTSC Color Gamut

Octa-Core 4 x CortexA53 (1.8GHz) + 4 x ARTEMIS (2.4GHz) Kirin 960 processor with Mali G71 Octa-core GPU

6GB RAM

128GB internal storage storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow), upgradable to 7.0 (Nougat)

Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)

Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD) 12MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras

8MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging Honor 8 Lite Best Price of Honor 8 Lite

Key Specs 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-core Kirin 655 ( 4 x 2.1GHz + 4 x 1.7GHz) 16nm processor with Mali T830-MP2 GPU

4GB LPDDR3 RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.0, Android Oreo 8.0 (EMUI 8.0) Beta Update

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

12MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Honor 7X Best Price of Honor 7x

Key Specs 5.93-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB / 64GB / 128GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)



Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3340mAh battery (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery Honor 9i Best Price of Honor 9i

Key Specs 5.9-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.0, Android Oreo 8.0 (EMUI 8.0) Beta Update

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera

13MP front-facing camera with soft LED flash, secondary 2MP camera

4G VoLTE

3340mAh battery (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery