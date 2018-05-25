Huawei phones to get Android Oreo update: Huawei P10, Mate 9 Pro, 8 Pro and more

Related Articles
Smartphones have become a basic necessity now a days for the public. The market today has a whole lot of smartphones available from different manufacturers. Huawei, which is a Chinese smartphone manufacturer and a tech giant also had introduced its own range of smartphone in the market catering the needs of today's users.
The Smartphones manufactured by Huawei comes with some powerful set of features and specs.
The Chinese smartphone maker has recently released Andoid Oreo update for its devices. The list included Huawei P10, Mate 9 Pro and 8 Pro among others.
Let's quickly hop on the list and see which devices from Huawei are receiving the Android Oreo update.
Huawei P10
Key Specs
- 5.1-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LCD 2.5d curved Gorilla Glass 5 display, 500 nits brightness
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 960 processor with Mali G71 Octa-core GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)
- 20MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,200 mAh battery with fast charging
Huawei Mate 9
Key Specs
- 5.9-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display, 96% NTSC Color Gamut
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 960 (4 x 2.4 GHz A73+ 4 x 1.8 GHz A53) processor + i6 co-processor, Mali G71 Octa-core GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)
- 20MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras
- 8MP front-facing camera, f/1.9 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Huawei Mate 9 Pro
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 960 processor with Mali G71 Octa-core GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat), planned upgrade to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)
- 20MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras
- 8MP front-facing camera, f/1.9 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Honor 8 Pro
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display, 515 PPI, 94.5% NTSC Color Gamut
- Octa-Core 4 x CortexA53 (1.8GHz) + 4 x ARTEMIS (2.4GHz) Kirin 960 processor with Mali G71 Octa-core GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB internal storage storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)
- 12MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras
- 8MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging
Honor 8
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display, 515 PPI, 94.5% NTSC Color Gamut
- Octa-Core 4 x CortexA53 (1.8GHz) + 4 x ARTEMIS (2.4GHz) Kirin 960 processor with Mali G71 Octa-core GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB internal storage storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow), upgradable to 7.0 (Nougat)
Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)
- 12MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras
- 8MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging
Honor 8 Lite
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-core Kirin 655 ( 4 x 2.1GHz + 4 x 1.7GHz) 16nm processor with Mali T830-MP2 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.0, Android Oreo 8.0 (EMUI 8.0) Beta Update
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Honor 7X
Key Specs
- 5.93-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB / 64GB / 128GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3340mAh battery (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery
Honor 9i
Key Specs
- 5.9-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.0, Android Oreo 8.0 (EMUI 8.0) Beta Update
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
- 13MP front-facing camera with soft LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3340mAh battery (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery