Dual Rear camera smartphones under Rs 12,000

With the increasing demand for dual camera phones, OEMs have started throwing in dual camera sensors in almost every price segment. It is no longer a feature seen just on the flagship smartphones. Though the trend isn't completely ubiquitous yet, it has kicked off really well and received tremendous response from the consumers.

Thanks to the high-end flagships that rolled out in 2017 and growing rapidly through 2018, the dual camera phones may soon be seen on entry level phones. The feature has already made its way to mid-range devices and few budget smartphones as well.

So if you are someone looking for a dual camera smartphone but don't want to spend much, then here are few smartphones that carry dual camera setups and are priced under Rs 12,000.

iVooMi i2

Key Specs

5.45 inch HD+ Display

3 GB RAM

32 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 128 GB

13MP + 2MP Dual Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Mediatek MTK6739 Quad Core 1.5 GHz Processor

Facial Unlock

Dual Active 4G VoLTE SIM Support

4000 mAh Battery
InFocus Vision 3 Pro

Key Specs

5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 HD+ on-cell 2.5D curved tempered glass display

Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 (4 x 1.5GHz A53 + 4 x 1.0GHz A53) processor with Mali T860 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF, secondary 8MP camera

13MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery
Honor 9 Lite

Key Specs

5.65-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera, PDAF

13MP front-facing camera, secondary 2MP camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery (typical)
InFocus Turbo 5 Plus

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD On-cell IPS 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 (4 x 1.5GHz A53 + 4 x 1.0GHz A53) processor with Mali T860 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

5MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture

4G VoLTE

4850mAh battery
Lenovo K8 Note

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D Curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Deca-Core MediaTek Helio X23 with 64-bit processor with Mali T880 MP4 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with S5K5E2 sensor

13MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh built-in battery with Turbo Charging
Micromax Dual 4

Key Specs

5.2 Inch FHD Touch Screen Display

1.4GHz Snapdragon 435 Octa Core Processor

4GB RAM With 64GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

Dual 13MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 4.0

2730 MAh Battery
10.or G

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS 2.5D display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 Oreo

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

13MP (RGB) + 13MP (Monochrome) Dual rear cameras with Dual-tone LED flash

16MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3910mAh (minimum) battery
Panasonic Eluga Ray 500

Key Specs

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS Oncell 2.5D curved glass display with NEG2 Glass protection

1.25 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor with Mali-T720 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with MicroSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)

13MP primary rear camera and secondary 8MP camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery
InFocus Snap 4

Key Specs

5.2 Inch HD IPS Touchscreen Display

1.5GHz MT6750N Octa-Core Processor

4GB RAM With 64GB ROM

13MP + 8MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

Dual 8 MP Front Camera For Background Blur

Dual SIM

4G VoLTE

WiFi

Bluetooth 4.1

FM Radio

Fingerprint Sensor

3000 MAh Battery