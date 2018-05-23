ENGLISH

Dual Rear camera smartphones under Rs 12,000

With the increasing demand for dual camera phones, OEMs have started throwing in dual camera sensors in almost every price segment. It is no longer a feature seen just on the flagship smartphones. Though the trend isn't completely ubiquitous yet, it has kicked off really well and received tremendous response from the consumers.

Thanks to the high-end flagships that rolled out in 2017 and growing rapidly through 2018, the dual camera phones may soon be seen on entry level phones. The feature has already made its way to mid-range devices and few budget smartphones as well.

So if you are someone looking for a dual camera smartphone but don't want to spend much, then here are few smartphones that carry dual camera setups and are priced under Rs 12,000.

iVooMi i2

Key Specs

  • 5.45 inch HD+ Display
  • 3 GB RAM
  • 32 GB ROM
  • Expandable Upto 128 GB
  • 13MP + 2MP Dual Rear Camera
  • 8MP Front Camera
  • Mediatek MTK6739 Quad Core 1.5 GHz Processor
  • Facial Unlock
  • Dual Active 4G VoLTE SIM Support
  • 4000 mAh Battery

InFocus Vision 3 Pro

Key Specs

  • 5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 HD+ on-cell 2.5D curved tempered glass display
  • Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 (4 x 1.5GHz A53 + 4 x 1.0GHz A53) processor with Mali T860 GPU
  • 4GB RAM
  • 64GB internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat)
  • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF, secondary 8MP camera
  • 13MP front-facing camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 4000mAh battery

Honor 9 Lite

Key Specs

  • 5.65-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
  • Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
  • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
  • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
  • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
  • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
  • 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera, PDAF
  • 13MP front-facing camera, secondary 2MP camera
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 3000mAh battery (typical)

InFocus Turbo 5 Plus

Key Specs

  • 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD On-cell IPS 2.5D curved glass display
  • Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 (4 x 1.5GHz A53 + 4 x 1.0GHz A53) processor with Mali T860 GPU
  • 3GB RAM
  • 32GB internal storage
  • expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS
  • Dual SIM
  • 13MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
  • 5MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 4850mAh battery

Lenovo K8 Note

Key Specs

  • 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D Curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
  • Deca-Core MediaTek Helio X23 with 64-bit processor with Mali T880 MP4 GPU
  • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
  • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
  • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
  • Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
  • Dual SIM
  • 13MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with S5K5E2 sensor
  • 13MP front-facing camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 4000mAh built-in battery with Turbo Charging

Micromax Dual 4

Key Specs

  • 5.2 Inch FHD Touch Screen Display
  • 1.4GHz Snapdragon 435 Octa Core Processor
  • 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
  • Dual SIM
  • 13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
  • Dual 13MP Front Camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • Wi-Fi
  • Bluetooth 4.0
  • 2730 MAh Battery

10.or G

Key Specs

  • 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS 2.5D display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
  • 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
  • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
  • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
  • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
  • Android 7.1.2 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 Oreo
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
  • 13MP (RGB) + 13MP (Monochrome) Dual rear cameras with Dual-tone LED flash
  • 16MP front-facing camera with LED flash
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 4000mAh (typical) / 3910mAh (minimum) battery

Panasonic Eluga Ray 500

Key Specs

  • 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS Oncell 2.5D curved glass display with NEG2 Glass protection
  • 1.25 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor with Mali-T720 GPU
  • 3GB RAM
  • 32GB internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 128GB with MicroSD
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat)
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
  • 13MP primary rear camera and secondary 8MP camera
  • 5MP front-facing camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 4000mAh battery

InFocus Snap 4

Key Specs

  • 5.2 Inch HD IPS Touchscreen Display
  • 1.5GHz MT6750N Octa-Core Processor
  • 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
  • 13MP + 8MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
  • Dual 8 MP Front Camera For Background Blur
  • Dual SIM
  • 4G VoLTE
  • WiFi
  • Bluetooth 4.1
  • FM Radio
  • Fingerprint Sensor
  • 3000 MAh Battery

Story first published: Thursday, May 24, 2018, 4:00 [IST]
