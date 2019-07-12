Samsung Galaxy M40 Rolled Out New Update: Improves Camera, Facial Recognition and More Apps Software oi-Nageshwara Rao M

Samsung Galaxy M40 has been the brand's pride, ever since it got launched in India. And now the handset has added more bright feathers to its cap. That means the company has rolled out a new software update, which will greatly improve the camera, facial recognition and more. The update also introduces a new Android security patch, that will further enhance the security of your device.

According to the report, the update comes with version number M405FDDU1ASG2 and is 378.40MB in size. That eyes chiefly on updating camera performance along with the facial recognition function. The Android 9 Pie-based firmware update, will let the M40 device with a new Blue light filter. In addition, the update will also fix usual bugs and offer greater stability to your device.

Samsung Galaxy M40 Specifications

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy M40 runs Android 9(Pie) and sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ Infinity-O display. The display is well protected with Corning Gorilla 3. Under the hood, the device is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor that is paired with 6GB RAM, 128GB(expandable up to 512GB) and Adreno 612 GPU for gaming.

In the camera department, the M40 has a triple rear camera module which includes: a 32MP(f/1.7) primary sensor along with an AI scene optimizer, 5MP depth sensor, and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor. At the front, the device is fitted with a 16MP selfie camera. On the connectivity front, the smartphone comes with 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

The M40 is equipped with a 3,500 mAh battery capacity, which comes with 15W fast charging support and features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Other sensors onboard the device are an accelerometer, gyro, proximity, and a compass. As far as the price is concerned, the smartphone is currently priced at Rs. 19,990 for 6GB/128GB variant, in the Indian market. And is available in the market in Midnight Blue and Seawater Blue color options.

