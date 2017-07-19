10 best selfie apps and their USPs

Gone are those when you try to take a good picture with a rear smartphone camera. Skip to the present, we have selfie camera and half of the phone company find its promotion solely on this term -- selfie.

Having said that, we have lots exclusive apps available for selfies these days for free. These apps will have best tools to enhance the picture before sharing it on social media network. To help you guys out, we have come up with the list of 10 apps that you can install now on your phone.

Sweet Selfie If you are craving for a perfect selfie, then this is your choice. It comes with the effects like auto beautify and some selfie filters. You can also place emoji in your selfies and also has the super powerful screen flash to take perfect shots even in the low light. Candy Camera It has a diverse range of filters, designed specifically for selfies. It allows you to see filters in real-time while you take a selfie. In addition to the filter camera, there are additional editing tools including Slimming, whitening, concealer, lipstick, blush, eyeliner, mascara and much more. B612 - Selfiegenic Camera This is the platform to express yourself using live beautification adjustments. It also has fun stickers and amazing AR filters that turn your ordinary selfie into the other level. These photo effects add extra color to your selfies and it is greatly optimized for taking beautiful selfies all the time. YouCam Perfect With this app installed on your phone, you can literally retouch photos to adjust skin tone, add filters, easily remove wrinkles, add freckles and can do much more. With this, you get hundreds of collages, frames, stickers and fun scenes. You can also make videos and video selfies with cool filters for better Vine videos. You can download it for free in Play Store. SEE ALSO: Facebook camera lets you create GIFs BeautyPlus Used by over 100 million users, the BeautyPlus app lets you erase blemishes, smooth skin, brighten eyes, whiten teeth, edit eye color, add filters and special effects, blur photos and much more. It also has a professional photo editing tools and you can share to popular social sites like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Snapchat right from BeautyPlus. Retrica - Selfie, Sticker, GIF With this app, you can take a selfie with real-time filters, take multiple selfies and turn them into a beautiful collage instantly. Retrica offers over 100 stickers for you to decorate and edit your selfie and video. You can share your selfies on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and more. BestMe Selfie Camera This app is packed with 100 of unique filters and can make it funny by adding lots of emoji and stickers to your selfies. It has mirror photo camera feature with trending emoji stickers. HD Selfie Camera With this app, you can select scene modes, color effects, white balance and exposure compensation. It has an Optional GPS location tagging (geotagging) photos and videos. It captured everything in HD to provide you great photos every time. SelfieCity This app comes with movie theme filters created by professional artists. It also has Background blurring and vignetting effects along with real time retouching effects too. You can download this app for free in Play Store. Makeup Plus This app is the best when it comes to editing selfies. With MakeupPlus, you can give yourself a full virtual makeover - from lipstick, contour and eyelashes, to brows and hair color. With this app, you can also watch exclusive video makeup tutorials by some of your favorite makeup artists and learn how to create virtual looks in real life.