10 Things That’ll happen if you block someone on WhatsApp

Messages sent by the blocked contact won’t be delivered

In case you have blocked someone on WhatsApp, you will not get the messages that the person sends you as long as the contact is blocked. Even after unblocking the contact, the messages that were sent to you while you had blocked the contact won't be delivered to you at all.

Your last seen will not be visible

Your blocked contacts will not be able to see your online information such as last seen on WhatsApp even if you haven't opted to hide the last seen to your contacts.

Status message will be hidden

Just like the last seen information, even your status message on WhatsApp will be hidden from the contact you have blocked on the platform. The person who is blocked will be able to see your status only after unblocking the contact.

Even your profile picture won’t be visible

The contacts you have blocked on WhatsApp will not be able to see your profile picture. They will not get any picture in the place of your display photo on WhatsApp.

They can’t call you too

It is known that a blocked contact on WhatsApp cannot send you any messages on the platform. In addition to messages, the blocked contact cannot make even calls to you using WhatsApp until you unblock the person.

Read receipts will not appear

We have made it clear that the messages that the blocked contact sends you will not be delivered to you. In that case, the blocked contact will not get blue ticks or read receipts as their messages are not delivered to you.

Group chats will remain unaffected

The blocked contact cannot send you any messages personally, but the group chats will remain unaffected. The blocked contact can still send you messages in groups that have you and the specific contact.

You can’t send messages or calls before unblocking

If you have blocked a contact on WhatsApp, not only the person, but also you cannot make any calls or send messages to the person using the platform until you have unblocked the contact.

The contact won’t be removed from WhatsApp

You need to know that the contact you have blocked will not be removed from the list of contacts on WhatsApp. A contact will not appear on WhatsApp only when you remove the contact from your phonebook or address book.

It’s all in your hands

Keep in mind that blocking and unblocking a contact on WhatsApp is all in your hands. You can do it easily as you wish. With just a long press on the contact, you can unblock the person and start enjoying conversations with the person.