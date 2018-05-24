WhatsApp bug likely lets blocked users send messages

For quite some time, WhatsApp is under the spotlight things. A few weeks back, the messaging platform owned by Facebook was plagued by a mysterious timestamp bug. Now, the app appears to be affected by another bug. As per the information WABetaInfo Twitter handle, the new bug lets blocked users send messages. It is said to have affected both the Android and iOS versions of the app.

The tipster is alleged to have got messages from users complaining about how blocked contacts could send them messages. Besides sending messages, it is claimed that the blocked users can take a look at a person's profile photo and status as well.

Usually, when someone blocks contacts on WhatsApp, the blocked users cannot access the profile of the person, see the status and send messages. Check out what will happen if you block someone on WhatsApp from here. The blocking feature is significant for those users who want to stay safe from online abuse or stalking.

However, the recent bug that has plagued the app and affected a set of users has rendered the feature useless. The tweet cites that only select users have been affected by this bug. People who have been affected by this bug have taken to social media networks, especially Twitter to vent out the frustration caused by the new WhatsApp bug.

Likely fix to the WhatsApp bug

In the meantime, there are reports surfacing online with alleged solutions to these issues. Going by the same, it looks like the affected user has to go to the contact page of the blocked user on WhatsApp, unblock the contact and again block the person. It sounds like an outdated remedy for resolving issues but there is no harm in trying the same.

If you are facing issues due to this alleged WhatsApp bug, do leave a comment below. Are you using the iOS or Android version of the app? Have you tried any solution to resolve it? Do let us know. And, we believe that WhatsApp will come up with a solution to resolve this bug soon.