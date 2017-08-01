15 Best E-book Reader Apps: Their unique features

As there is a rapid growth in technology, printed books are losing its popularity all of a sudden. With devices such as a tablet, phablet, and smartphones, you can simply read your favorite book by downloading some apps from play store.

Apart from reading books that you loaded, you get a book of your choice to start reading them on the go.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Google Play Books As we all know, the Google Play Book has smart recommendation features personalized or you, able to access millions of best sellers, comics, and textbooks. You can read the daily feed of book news & stories with articles from Slate, Vox, the Google Play editors, and more. Amazon Kindle Kindle app is known for e-book reading with a book reader, magazine reader, or newspaper reader. The Kindle app lets you read the same book across devices and automatically syncs where you left off on the previous device. It also has the option that before you buy, you can read the first chapter of a book for free before you decide to buy. NOOK This app called, Nook has a vast collection of books, where you can buy or download your books from Nook's store. Moreover, it offers various possible options to customize your reading experience. Aldiko Book Reader This app supports various file formats including EPUB, PDF formats, and Adobe DRM encrypted books. This app allows you to adjust font size, font type, font, background colors, margin and much more to best suit your preference. SEE ALSO: Truecaller integrates video calling capability with Google Duo Moon+ Reader As the name implies, this app comes with day & night reading option that prevents your eyes from getting strained. It also supports various formats including Support epub, pdf, mobi, chm, cbr, cbz, umd, fb2, txt, html, rar, zip or OPDS. Apart from file formats, it also supports 40 languages as well. Kobo Books Similar to that of Kindle, Kobo app has an extensive catalog of e-books including comics and children's books. It also has Night Mode to make reading easier on your eyes before bedtime. The app is very basic that does not allow to import files. Mantano This app has advanced synced bookshelves to organize your e-books across all your devices. It supports common formats including EPUB and PDF along with Adobe DRM and URMS, allowing you to read ebooks protected against hacking. FReader This is a multifunctional app that supports e-book reading, PDF and DjVu files viewing, comics scrolling, and audio books listening. The FReader supports various formats including fb2, ePub, txt, PDF, doc, docx, cbr, cbz, and much more. EBookDroid It is also one of the customizable document viewer available on Android platform. Moreover, it supports DjVU, PDF, XPS (OpenXPS), FictionBook (fb2 and fb2.zip), Comics Book formats (cbr and cbz) as well. Cool Reader This app provides a different UI that offers a feature called "aged paper" with unusual yet attractive page animations. It has a built-in file browser, quick recent books access, Day and night profiles, Background texture and much more. Wattpad With this app, you can find free stories and books written by writers around the world. Moreover, you get varieties of books including romance, science fiction, mystery, comedy, action adventure, fantasy, young adult fiction or fan fiction. If you want, you can write and publish your own story on Wattpad and share it with our supportive community. AlReader This app supports various formats including b2, fb3, fbz, txt, epub (no DRM), html, doc, docx, od and more. Moreover, you customize your profile as per your wish by changing settings too. Bookari eBook Reader This e-book reader has advanced synced bookshelves to organize your e-books across all your devices. It also has huge stores where with one click you can access thousands of free and paid books. PocketBook This app allows you to customize your reading experience by adjusting text size, layouts, colors and many others. While reading, you can use single page, dual page or scroll viewing modes. Also, it supports four color themes including night, day, sepia and gray. Prestigio eBook Reader This app also supports file types, including the likes of PDF, DJVU, EPUB, and others. It also supports 25 languages and supports Text-To-Speech that lets the application read the text for you Universal Book Reader If you own a tablet, this app is the best for the reading experience. This app supports EPUB and PDF files along with integrated file browser allows you to quickly add any eBook stored on your device.