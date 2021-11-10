Want To Buy Cryptocurrency In India: Here Are 5 Best Apps To Try Features oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Cryptocurrency is the future and it is growing as the world is transforming getting digitized at a fast pace. The use of cryptocurrency is tipped to increase drastically as people are eying to invest digitally. With the buzz that cryptocurrency is creating, there is a sudden surge in cryptocurrency investments including Bitcoin, Shiba Inu, DogeCoin and more.

There is a collection of apps that let people invest their money and gain huge profits. If you are planning to invest in cryptocurrency in India, then here are the five best apps that you can try. Notably, all these apps are safe and offer improved customer support as well. Check out these apps listed below.

WazirX

WazirX is a popular crypto trading app, which rose to fame after WazirX was acquired by Binance, thereby making it ideal for simple spot trading. It lets you buy over 100 cryptocurrencies with support for UPI deposits. The app has an intuitive and easy-to-use UI. It lets you withdraw or deposit funds instantly via IMPS, UPI, and P2P.

It offers the highest liquidity for Indian currency and the highest referral commission of up to 20 percent sans any limit. There are features such as TradingView, Stop-Limit orders and chart trading. Recently, the app was updated with P2P transactions.

Binance

One of the most popular global crypto exchanges is Binance. It is the best app to purchase cryptocurrencies in India. This app is effortless to use and features a simple design to help beginners. With Binance, you can buy and sell cryptocurrency, view the trading history and crypto holdings. It offers functions such as limit orders, market orders, and stop-limit for experienced traders.

ZebPay

One of the oldest apps for cryptocurrency trading in India is ZebPay. It offers an initiative to help you invest in Bitcoin and another crypto. The app is clutter-free and easy to use. The app is good for crypto trading for beginners and seasoned traders. To buy cryptocurrency, you need to download the app, register with your phone number and complete the KYC process. Now, add funds to your account and invest in the preferred crypto option.

CoinDCX Go

Another notable app is CoinDCX Go that lets you buy cryptocurrency in India. The app features an interactive user interface to help beginners invest their money in the crypto market. You can deposit and withdraw funds from this app securely and safely. The app lets you invest and buy even with Rs. 100. To invest more than Rs. 10,000, you need to complete the KYC process.

CoinSwitch

The CoinSwitch app is a user-friendly crypto exchange platform in the country. It is a good app to purchase cryptocurrency with a simple step to help beginners. You can invest with as little as Rs. 100 in various options such as Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum and more. This app supports instant deposits and withdrawals from the bank account. It comes with the smart KYC process as well. This app is flexible to help even newbies who want to invest in crypto and enthusiasts who trade the whole day.

