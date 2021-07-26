Amazon Bitcoin Payments Coming Soon; Is Crypto Payments The Future? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Payments in the form of cryptocurrencies are one of the most discussed and debated topics. Looks like Amazon might soon be jumping the wagon. Recent reports show that Amazon might allow users to pay in the form of crypto like Bitcoin. Moreover, Amazon is on a lookout for a recruit experienced in such payments.

Amazon Bitcoin Payments Tipped

A recent job listing has revealed Amazon's tentative plans in accepting Bitcoin as a form of payment. The job listing reveals that Amazon's Payments Acceptance & Experience team is 'seeking an experienced product leader to develop Amazon's Digital Currency and Blockchain strategy and product roadmap'.

The recruit will require expertise in Blockchain, Distributed Ledger, Central Bank Digital Currencies, and Cryptocurrency. The recruit will need to "develop the case for the capabilities which should be developed, drive the overall vision and product strategy, and gain leadership buy-in and investment for new capabilities". The Amazon job listing further states that the new leadership will work closely with multiple teams across Amazon, including AWS.

Bitcoin Payments: Is It The Future?

Accepting payments in the form of cryptocurrency like Bitcoin has its pros and cons. Presently, Twitter and Tesla are discussing to bring in Bitcoin as a form of payment. Although, Telsa's CEO Elon Musk has decided not to use Bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency as payments citing environmental concerns.

On the other hand, Amazon still doesn't accept any cryptocurrency as a form of payment. However, Amazon could be the perfect platform to accepting crypto as AWS, the cloud wing of Amazon offers a managed blockchain service. It's evident that Amazon is looking to ramp up its payments department and bringing in crypto will keep it ahead of the game.

More companies are now considering using cryptocurrencies as a form of payment for their products and services. Among these includes Apple that also posted a job listing looking for a business development manager who has experience in 'alternative payments'. This includes digital wallets, BNPL, Fast Payments, cryptocurrency, and so on. At this rate, we can soon expect to see Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as an accepted form of payment at top e-retailers.

