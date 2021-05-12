Elon Musk Considers Dogecoin As Payment For Tesla; Asks Twitter For Opinion News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Elon Musk seems to have taken the role of the brand ambassador for Dogecoin, whose value has been consistently rising for the past few months. Thanks to Musk's tweets about the cryptocurrency, Dogecoin is still making headlines. And now, Musk has once again taken to Twitter, asking followers if Tesla should accept Dogecoin as a form of payment.

Dogecoin As Payment For Tesla

Looking back, Tesla became the first car company to accept Bitcoin as a form of payment for purchasing an electric vehicle. From the looks of it, Tesla could soon accept Dogecoin as a form of payment. At least that's what CEO Elon Musk is thinking of. "Do you want Tesla to accept Doge?" asked Musk as part of a Twitter poll post.

From the looks of it, Dogecoin could be an accepted form of payment for Tesla Motors soon. A lot of comments (including memes) agree with Musk, who calls himself 'Dogefather'. To note, Dogecoin currently holds a market cap of more than $60 billion, which is around Rs. 4,40,400 crores.

The Twitter poll seems to be in favor of Dogecoin payments for Telsa. There were a total of 3,868,907 votes at the time of writing. And 78.2 percent of voters agreed to Dogecoin payments while 21.8 percent disagreed with the crypto form of payment. This means both Bitcoin and Dogecoin could be accepted forms of payments at Telsa soon.

Do you want Tesla to accept Doge? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2021

Dogecoin Payment For Tesla: Twitter Reacts

Elon Musk has 54 million followers on Twitter, which has been the CEO's go-to platform to promote anything Dogecoin! If you follow Musk on Twitter, you would have been several posts pushing and promoting Dogecoin, including the post announcing Dogecoin to the Moon. When Musk asked if Dogecoin should be accepted at Tesla, Twitter naturally when frenzy, and the comment section flooded!

The most common comment seemed to agree with Dogecoin payments at Tesla. "DOGE is about to go ripping out of this galaxy," one of the comments said. However, not everyone was agreeing. "Cryptocurrency is effectively anonymous and a lot of people use crypto for illegal activities so if Tesla accepts Dogecoin a lot of criminals will use this to trade, which is wrong," opined another."

Whatever the comments, Elon Musk is all set to push Dogecoin to new heights. And if that means accepting Dogecoin at Tesla, then why not!

