5 Best SHAREit Alternatives For 2019

Xender

This is the most top rated WiFi file transfer app. It is mainly available in Google Play Store and it allows its users to transfer files from iPhones, PC, and Android phones without using any form of mobile data. It even has a web version. Without installing any desktop client even, you can still use the app.

Zapya

This is also a great alternative for SHAREIt. One can easily use Zapya on their Android smartphone. It has a clean and well-organized interface. Even Zapya does not require a working internet connection. You need to create a hotspot so that you can easily send and receive files. It is a great file transfer tool which can be easily accessed.

Feem

Feem is popular for not having any unnecessary features. It is a great pick but you have to be connected to the same Wifi network. The sharing speed of the data is also very high. You can easily access Feem works on all the major platforms like Windows 10, iOS, Linux, Mac, and various others.

TeamViewer

This is a great remote access tool which you can get on the Google Play Store. The TeamViewer for Remote Control helps you to remote in another smartphone, tablet, and computer and supports file transfer in both the direction. It is available on Windows, iOS, MacOS, Android and is a great alternative for SHAREIt too.

Superbeam

This is also a great WiFi File transfer app just like SHAREit. It depends on WiFi direct technology so that they can transfer files at a really great speed. You can also do it through the QR code, NFC and even through the web browser. This is a great alternative to SHAREit. It can also be used by you anytime at a great speed.

These are the top 5 SHAREit alternatives, which you can use for your Android phones. If you feel that there is any such app in the Play Store, do share us in form of comments below.