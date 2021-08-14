75th Independence Day Celebrations: How To Send WhatsApp Stickers On Independence Day? Features oi-Sharmishte Datti

India is celebrating its 75th Independence Day today, August 15. The national festival brings together everyone to celebrate India's freedom. However, with the ongoing pandemic, it's best to maintain physical distance and limit the fanfare, physically. One of the best ways to celebrate our Independence Day is by sending via WhatsApp messages, including stickers.

Independence Day WhatsApp Stickers

WhatsApp stickers are a fun and easy way to communicate with friends and family. Sending WhatsApp stickers on events and festivals like Independence Day further makes it fun for everyone. There are simple and easy ways to send WhatsApp stickers for the 75th Independence Day and here's how to do it.

Independence WhatsApp Stickers For Android

Android mobile users have multiple options to send WhatsApp stickers for Independence Day. Moreover, WhatsApp also has several in-built stickers made available now. One can search for these stickers on the popular messaging app. Or, you can download any sticker app from Google Play.

Step 1: Open the chatbox where you want to send the WhatsApp sticker > tap the smiley icon.

Step 2: You'll find three options here: emojis, gif, and stickers. Select the square icon for the sticker, which will reveal the sticker panel.

Step 3: Tap the "+" sign to get more stickers. Here, scroll to the bottom for the 'Get More Stickers' option and click on it.

Also, you can head over to Google Play and search for Independence Day stickers. You will get several options to choose from, including multiple stickers with GIFs and so on. You can download any of your choices and add it to WhatsApp to send it to your contacts.

Independence Day Stickers For iPhone

On the other hand, sending Independence Day stickers on iPhones is also quite easy. There are a couple of stickers available on WhatsApp for iOS and users might find interesting options for our Independence Day. Alternatively, you can also download WhatsApp stickers for Independence Day - just like Android phones.

Also, iPhone users and Android users can custom-make your WhatsApp stickers with sticker-making apps from Google Play and App Store. Here, you can choose any image from your gallery and convert it into a sticker to share with your contacts.

