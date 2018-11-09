WhatsApp has introduced many new features for its users. Of these, the latest one is the inclusion of stickers similar to that of Facebook Messenger. This feature lets users share stickers with their friends on the app. With stickers, users can express themselves in a better way than the existing emojis and GIFs.

During Diwali, WhatsApp rolled out a special sticker pack with stickers designed especially for the festive season. In addition to this, the messaging platform also lets users design their own stickers in addition to using the provided sticker packs.

Notably, the app has received support for third-party sticker packs, which will let developers and designers all over the world to create stickers to be used by its users. There are a plenty of such sticker apps on the Google Play Store and users can download them and use the same within WhatsApp.

How to create your own WhatsApp stickers

But if you aren't a developer and do not have any idea about coding, even then you can create your own stickers for WhatsApp. Well, this is possible by using the third-party app - Sticker maker for WhatsApp. If you are interested in creating your own sticker packs for WhatsApp, do check out the steps detailed below!

Step 1: Download and install the app 'Sticker maker for WhatsApp' on your smartphone.

Step 2: Open the app and tap on the option 'Create a new stickerpack' and enter the name of the pack and the name of the author.

Step 3: A tray icon will be seen. Click on the same and grant the required permissions.

Step 4: Choose between 'select file' or take phone' in order to upload an image. Now, draw the outline around the image to use it as a sticker.

Step 5: Save the sticker and add more to the pack. Notably, you need to create a minimum of 3 stickers and a maximum of 30 stickers in a pack.

Step 6: Publish the sticker pack. Once someone else wants to add this sticker pack to their WhatsApp, you will be prompted.

This way, you can create your personalized sticker packs and share the same on personal and group chats with your friends and family to give a personal feel to the app.