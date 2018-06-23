ENGLISH

WhatsApp for Android gets Sticker Reactions; improves Media Visibility feature

WhatsApp gets four sticker reactions with a new Android beta version.

    At the F8 annual conference, Facebook confirmed that WhatsApp will get group calling and stickers features. Within a few weeks, the instant messaging platform received the group voice and video calling feature with the Android beta version 2.18.189 version. In addition to this feature, the same beta version of the app gets the new Sticker Reactions feature.

    WhatsApp for Android gets Sticker Reactions feature

    The Sticker Reactions feature is under testing for now. Similar to the other sticker-related features, this one is also said to be under testing for now. So, it will be disabled by default, claims a report by WABetaInfo. Those at the WhatsApp fan site have also shared the screenshot of the same.

    WhatsApp sticker feature

    The sticker feature is under testing since the Android app with the version number 2.18.120. The feature has been disabled for the users as it is under development. It is reported that this feature similar to what we have seen on Facebook will be enabled in the coming updates.

    When it is enabled for the Android beta users, the sticker button will be seen next to the GIF button. On tapping the sticker button, users can send stickers just like emojis and GIFs. These stickers will be available in packs as seen on Messenger. To use a pack, one has to first download the same. The sticker packs have to be downloaded once only, claims the report. Furthermore, it adds that the stickers will be segregated into four reaction categories such as Love, Sad, Wow and LOL (could be Happy).

    Improvement to the Media Visibility feature

    Talking about the Media Visibility feature, it was rolled out with the Android beta version number 2.18.159. It was one of the highly anticipated features by the Android users. It lets users hide or show the shared media in their Gallery. However, the same was a part of the WhatsApp Settings, which is generic to all the chats.

    With the WhatsApp Android beta version 2.18.194, the Media Visibility feature gets the much-needed update. The app lets users choose the same individually for each conversation on the app. It can be done by heading to the Contact Info from the chat window and choose to show or hide the shared media content in the Gallery.

    Story first published: Saturday, June 23, 2018, 12:15 [IST]
