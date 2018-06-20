WhatsApp group voice and video calling is now live

One of the highly anticipated WhatsApp features is the support for group video and voice calling. We have been coming across reports that the same is available for select users using the Android beta version 2.18.162. Now, the Facebook-owned messaging platform appears to have rolled out the ability to make group video and voice calls for both Android and iOS users.

We at GizBot with the Android beta version 2.18.189 tried the group video calling and voice calling feature. We were able to make group calls with up to four members as claimed by earlier reports. While this feature is available for the beta users of Android, the stable version of the iOS app seems to have received it.

How to make group voice and video calls on WhatsApp?

In order to make group voice and video calls on WhatsApp, you need to first update to the latest beta version of the app on your Android smartphone or the latest stable update on your iPhone. Then, you need to make a normal video or voice call to one of the contacts you want. Once the call is connected, you will see a symbol at the top right corner. Clicking on this icon will let you add a new member to the ongoing call.

As mentioned earlier, you can add up to two members to an ongoing voice or video call. Eventually, the group video or voice calls will support up to four people including yourself.

We tested the feature with four people connected to the group video and voice calls. We liked the feature and the sound clarity too. After the group calls, you can see the group call listing on the Calls tab of the app. On clicking on this group, the app will prompt you to choose a person to whom you would like to call.

Notably, both contacts in an ongoing call can add new participants to the call by hitting the icon to add new members. For now, WhatsApp lets users add the participants one by one at any given them and not make group calls to three members instantly.