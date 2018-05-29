WhatsApp group audio and video calls live for select Android users

At the annual F8 developer conference earlier this month, Facebook announced that it will add a slew of new features to WhatsApp in the near future. The ability to make group audio and video calls and a new sticker set are among the upcoming improvements to be added to WhatsApp. However, the social networking giant did not confirm any specific time frame to roll out these features.

Back in the last week, we came across reports suggesting that a few lucky Android users have received the group video calling facility. Over the weekend, another report surfaced online revealing that the group audio calling feature is available for the iOS users.

Spotted on WhatsApp Android beta version

Now, an AndroidPolice report citing a tipster claims to have received both the group audio and video calling features. The Android user has shared the screenshot of a group video call. The report adds tipster received this feature as a part of the Android beta version 2.18.162. We too have the same version running on two of our Android devices, but we could not spot the group audio or video calling feature. Probably, it could be a server-side rollout.

The report further adds that when you are on a call, you can tap the 'Add Contact' icon at the top right corner of the screen to add more members to the ongoing call. It is touted to work well with both audio and video calls. On receiving a call with two or more participants, you can see their avatars and names or numbers so that you decide if you should join in.

It makes sense for this feature to support up to four members to take part in a group voice or video call. Allowing more members to take part will need WhatsApp to have a more robust conferencing platform.

Given that we have not received the feature yet, we expect the Facebook-owned instant messaging platform to roll out the update to everyone in the coming days or weeks. It will be a great feature for the WhatsApp users as they can enjoy group audio and video calls with up to three or four members.