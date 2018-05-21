WhatsApp group video calling is live on Android and iOS: How to use

Facebook-owned messaging app is getting many new features to make it easier for you. One such feature is the support for group video calling. Earlier, there were reports that WhatsApp is testing group video calls letting you add up to four members to the call. Now, the ability has been rolled out to select users via an update. It is expected that the update will be rolled out widely in the coming weeks.

As per tweets by @WABetaInfo, the Android version of the app with the version number 2.18.145 and the iOS version of the app 2.18.52 have got this feature. However, the report adds that only select users will get to use the new feature. There are claims that the group video calling feature cannot be activated with an invite as the Payment feature.

Check if your WhatsApp has group video calling support

To check if your WhatsApp has got the group video calling feature, you need to carry out the following steps.

Step 1: Open WhatsApp.

Step 2: Select a contact you wish to call.

Step 3: Do a normal call.

Step 4: Check for a new 'Add Participant' button.

Step 5: If you find it, you can make group video calls. If not, you cannot make such calls.

Earlier this month, at the annual F8 developers' conference, Facebook announced a slew of new features to be rolled out to the messaging platform. The group video calling ability was one them. It was said that this feature will be rolled out to the users in the coming weeks along with support for Saavn integration in stories.

We at Gizbot did not get the group video calling feature on WhatsApp even after updating the app to the specified version. We can expect the ability to be rolled out to all users in the near future.

Lately, the messaging platform is rolling out timely updates with many new features and improvements. The most recent update brought in the Chat Filter feature to the Business app to make it easier for the users. Also, the groups got a slew of new features such as admin controls, participant search, and more.