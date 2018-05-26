ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

WhatsApp new features: Demote as Admin, group video calls and more

Here are the latest features rolled out to WhatsApp in the last week.

By:

Related Articles

    WhatsApp is definitely a popular instant messaging platform across the world. The Facebook-owned platform has over 1.5 million monthly active users all over the world. In order to give them a good user experience, the company rolls out new features via updates. Recently, we got to see WhatsApp hit the tech headlines almost every day as it rolled out new features and capabilities to the users regularly.

    WhatsApp new features: Demote as Admin, group video calls and more

    Over the past few days, several new features were added to the messaging platform. Some of these features were available in the beta version for testing in the past. After successful testing, these features have made their way into the stable version of the app.

    Let's take a look at the WhatsApp features those were added to the iOS and Android version of the apps in the past few days from here.

    Demote as Admin

    This feature already exists on the iOS and web versions of the app. It was in the beta phase on Android. The Demote as Admin feature lets an existing group admin dismiss or demote another admin to a normal group member.

    Media visibility feature

    The Android beta version 2.18.159 has received a new feature called Media Visibility. This feature lets you show or hide the media content you receive on WhatsApp in the gallery. This feature was already available in the iOS version of the app. You can disable the option 'Show media in Gallery' from the WhatsApp settings menu to stop downloaded media content to be stored in the gallery. However, the content will be available in the WhatsApp Images folder on file manager app.

    Group video and audio calls support

    After many rumors and speculations, we saw reports suggesting that select Android and iOS users have received the group video calling feature. This feature is said to let you add up to four members to an ongoing video call. Also, the group audio calls feature has been spotted on the iOS version of the app.

    Request Account Info

    The iOS version of WhatsApp 2.18.60 has the received the Request Account Info feature, which lets you download all your account info and settings in a single click.

    Select All option

    WhatsApp's Android users have received a new Select All option, which lets you easily market all the new messages as read or archive them with a single tap.

    New contact

    The Media Visibility feature comes with another one called New Contact shortcut. This lets you add a contact quickly without leaving the app. You can do so by pressing the new message button. You can find it next to the New Group option. Already, it is available for the iPhone users.

    Group Description

    The group description feature lets the admin add a small group info describing the purpose of the group.

    Restrict Group

    The restricted group feature will let the admin restrict the members of the group from sending any text messages, multimedia files or documents.

    Read More About: whatsapp news android iOS apps
    Story first published: Sunday, May 27, 2018, 6:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 27, 2018
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue