WhatsApp rolls out ‘Demote as Admin’ feature to Android users

WhatsApp rolled out a slew of features aimed at the groups lately. Now, the Android users of the app have received a new feature, which was available in the beta version so long. The Demote as Admin feature has been rolled out to all the Android users of WhatsApp. This feature was in the beta phase for quite some time. It lets an admin dismiss or demote another admin of the group to a member.

In addition to the Android beta version, this feature was already available in the web and iOS versions of the messaging app. It is being rolled out to the Android users of WhatsApp with the version number 2.18.116.

With the Demote of Admin feature, it will become simpler to demote another admin. Earlier, you had to remove the admin from the specific WhatsApp group and then add the person again as a member. Now, it becomes simple as you can directly demote the admin in a single click without removing the person from the group. You can make use of this feature only if you are one of the admins of the group.

How to demote an admin

To dismiss an admin from the group, you need to first go to Group Info, click on the particular contact and tap on the Dismiss as Admin option. Doing so, the person will be demoted from being an admin to a normal group member and will not have any admin rights.

New WhatsApp group admin features

WhatsApp has been rolling out many new features to the users in order to enhance the user experience. The latest features aimed at the group admins include group description, restricted groups, participant search and more. Of these, the restricted groups and group description features are already live. Basically, the group description feature lets the admin add a small group info describing the purpose of the group. On the other hand, the restricted group feature will let the admin restrict the members of the group from sending any text messages, multimedia files or documents.

However, the messaging platform owned by Facebook is also subjected to several issues. Recently, it was reported that a bug let the blocked users send messages. We even came across a mysterious timestamp bug and a spam message that could crash or freeze the app.