WhatsApp iOS users get ‘Request Account Info’ feature

WhatsApp is hitting the headlines almost every day as it is introducing new features to enhance the user experience. The latest one is the new update to the iOS app, which lets you request a report of your account settings and information. The iOS app with the version number 2.18.60 has this new feature and is available for download from the App Store.

In addition the 'request account info' feature, the iOS version of the app also gets another feature. This new feature will inform users when it is not possible to add a business account to a group. This feature is already available on the Android version of the app, claims WABetaInfo.

If you are using WhatsApp for iOS 2.18.60, then you can check out for this feature from the settings menu of the app. Just open the settings menu, and request a report of your account settings and information. The report will be ready to download in three days and you can access the same for a few weeks. The Facebook-owned messaging platform clarifies that the request can be canceled if you either change the phone number or delete the account.

Besides these new features, the iOS version of the messaging app gets a slew of improvements to many features. The latest update brings enhancements to video calls and Payment feature. It also fixes the backup feature.

Going by the report, WhatsApp is also working on a new feature to reduce the spam messages. This feature was also reported to be in the making. There will be a Forwarded label in the message if you happen to forward a message to any other user. This feature is yet to be rolled out to the users and is expected to be released via a future update.

WhatsApp live location sharing feature to Android and iOS

Recently, WhatsApp is on a spree of introducing many new features. The latest one includes the group video calling feature on Android and iOS. It lets users add up to four participants to an ongoing video call. However, this feature is yet to be rolled out to all users and is available only for select users right now.