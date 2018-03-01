WhatsApp to rollout Forwarded Message feature to avoid spam

Back in January this year, we came across a report that WhatsApp will soon put an end to the spam messages those have become a menace for many. Recently, we came across reports that there are millions of good morning messages being sent every day resulting in at least one-third of the smartphone users running out of space on a daily basis.

It looks like WhatsApp has sensed the issue that is slowing down the users' smartphones and consuming the storage space heavily. We say so as the company is said to be working on a Forwarded Message feature that is currently under testing in the beta phase.

According to a tweet by WABetaInfo, a fan site that tracks the future WhatsApp updates and changes, WhatsApp is testing the Forwarded Message feature that will show the forwarded message string on the bubble if the message has been forwarded from a different chat or the same chat.

Earlier, the feature that was supposed to avoid spam messages was stated to show that the message has been forwarded many times if it has been sent 25 times. While it was speculated to let users send the same up to 25 times, now the forwarded message feature is said to display the information on sending it more than once.

The tweet posted by WABetaInfo reads, "The new "Forwarded Message" feature notifies you or the recipient that the message has been forwarded. It is NOT about SPAM! "Forwarded message" will appear if the message has been forwarded at least once. [AVAILABLE IN FUTURE]". But there is no information on when this feature will be rolled out to the users or the beta version in which this message is being tested.

Lately, WhatsApp is bringing about many new features to let users enjoy a great experience on the instant messaging platform. It brought in the UPI-based WhatsApp Payments feature, the Group Description feature for the group admins, and many others. Lately, we came across a report that the new WhatsApp Business app will soon grant the verified green badge to the business account users just as in Twitter.