WhatsApp Business users will soon get verified green badge

WhatsApp Business app was launched in the last month aimed at the small and medium businesses in countries such as India Mexico, the US, Italy, the UK and Indonesia. Previous reports have pointed out that the business app will be rolled out to the users in other countries as well soon. As of now, the app is available in the beta phase on Google Play Store and many businesses are testing the same. In India, Netflix and BookMyShow are using WhatsApp Business.

The recent news about WhatsApp Business is that the instant messaging platform owned by Facebook is offering verified accounts to some users. According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp will analyze the business accounts and find out if the person is proficient enough to get the verified badge or not. The verified accounts will get a green badge just like verified accounts on Twitter. The business app users will not get the green badge immediately on installing the app as the verifiers will take time to verify the account.

The report notes that the users need not do anything to get the verified badge on WhatsApp Business. The users need not send a request to WhatsApp to get it. There is no need to prove WhatsApp that the business exists to get the verified account status.

WhatsApp Business app is very popular among users as it comes with useful features including Messaging Statistics, Business Profiles, Messaging Tools, and Account Type. These features of WhatsApp Business helps users avail facilities such as greeting messages, quick replies, and away messages.

Lately, WhatsApp has been introducing many new features and updates for the users. The company is in the process of rolling out the ability to make group video calls with a restriction of adding up to three members in the calls. This feature is said to be in beta testing right now. Also, the Facebook-owned messaging platform is testing the new stickers feature and many new features to the group admins. All these features are aimed at enhancing the user experience.