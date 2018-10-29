9 new features WhatsApp will rollout

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Facebook is being hounded on all corners for numerous reasons, WhatsApp has fortunately managed to stay on top of its game over the years by focusing on bringing in features that are aimed at making lives easier. New features are tested constantly and under the beta mode, most of these features make it into the final version of the app. Some of the notable features that are being tested out for WhatsApp has been listed by the website WA Beta.
The information provided on these websites that are most likely to reach the end users have been compiled and listed here. These features are very likely to change the way that messages are sent across WhatsApp.
Vacation mode or Silent mode.
This feature that is being developed is based on the ‘Silent Mode' that has begun reaching customers. This feature archives chats for as long as the user wants.
Expandable group participants list
This feature available in WhatsApp for Android users. This feature hides the entire list of members and shows a text saying ‘More.' Tapping on this will reveal the rest of the list.
New chat stickers
This feature is rumored to show up in the inbuilt emoji section available inside the app. WhatsApp has reportedly been tweaking this feature for a while now. A few screenshots captured by users have surfaced online that show the feature off but the option is still not available in beta mode as of yet.
Linked Accounts
This feature whose purpose is as of now unknown is said to be designed for recovering passwords of other linked accounts.
Swipe right to reply
This feature is already available for iOS devices and on the beta version of WhatsApp for Android. All you have to do is swipe right on a message and start typing up a reply.
Advertisements in WhatsApp Status
There are several reports doing the rounds online that Facebook might be bringing advertisements to WhatsApp in the form of Status Updates. One of the reports even cites a WhatsApp executive saying that Facebook had plans to bring ads to WhatsApp even before it acquired the app.
PiP mode for videos
The picture-in-picture mode that has been available in the beta version of WhatsApp for Android for quite a while now. It has been available for the iOS platform for a while now. This feature will allow users to continue watching videos even while scrolling through a chat thread.
Dark Mode
WA Beta confirmed in a tweet that WhatsApp has started working on a Dark Theme. A few concept images have also been shared but nothing has been confirmed as of yet. This feature is not available for the beta version.
Changes in message recall mode
While the option to delete a message within an hour of sending it is available, this rumored update will allow you to delete messages within 13 hours of sending it. This feature is still in the testing phases.