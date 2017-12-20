Apps and Updates launched by Google in 2017

Google has been working on various projects under it sleeves to improve the user's experience. The developers in Google has been coming up with lots of ideas with demos, some of which are made into apps and launched in the Google Play Store and App Store. Saying that, we have listed down the list of apps launched by Google in 2017.

Selfissimo As you'd find it out, the Selfissimo app is made for selfies and snaps a shot automatically, when you hold the phone up and strike a pose every time. You can change poses or move the phone a little to retrigger it. This app is compatible with both iOS and Android. Story Board This is another app that tells a story in a video-based format. Usage of this app is simple, All you need is to load a video, select a layout you like and save it. The app selects, lays out, and stylizes video frames automatically, using experimental research technology from Google that runs entirely on your device. Tez Transfering money is now easier than ever with Google Tez. The Google Tez is a is a mobile wallet based on the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) platform built by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). This app allows users to transfer money without requiring the bank account details of the recipient. The app is available for download on both Android and iOS devices. SEE ALSO: Smartphones with unique features launched so far this year Datally This is the recent app launched by Google in an attempt to bring awareness on saving mobile data consumption. This app helps you understand, control and save data. It has lots of features including seeing real-time app data usage, see history and trends over time and find Wi-Fi networks in the vicinity. Google Opinion rewards Basically, this app helps the users to earn Google Play credit by completing quick surveys. However, the credits can be used to purchase paid apps or any other content from the Google Play Store. Files Go This is a file manager app by Google launched to help in saving space on your mobile phones, to find files faster, and share them easily offline. The offline file sharing is secured with WPA2 encryption, giving it more security and protection. It has smart recommendations, that tells you to delete before you run out of space. Moreover, the Files Go recommendations get smarter the more you use the app.