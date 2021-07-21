Bakrid 2021 WhatsApp Stickers: How To Download, Create, Send Eid Mubarak Stickers On WhatsApp Features oi-Sharmishte Datti

Eid is one of the widely celebrated festivals, including in India. With the fear of the pandemic and the virus still lurking around, it's best to celebrate the festival in close quarters and follow the necessary protocols. One of the best ways to send Eid wishes to your dear ones is via WhatsApp. This can be fun with Eid WhatsApp stickers.

WhatsApp is one of the widely used messaging platforms, giving users worldwide access. Communicating with stickers is a fun and popular way of expressing your emotions. With several sticker packs available, WhatsApp stickers seem like a new way of expressing yourself. This is even more true during festivals like Eid, which makes WhatsApp even more fun. Here's how to send Eid WhatsApp stickers on both Android and iPhones.

How To Send Eid WhatsApp Stickers?

The first step is to download Eid stickers, which can be done by going to Google Play or App Store. Here are the detailed steps to get Eid WhatsApp stickers:

Step 1: Open Google Play or App Store to download Eid stickers. Some might be paid apps, so make sure you choose accordingly.

Step 2: Once the new sticker pack is downloaded, you may need to provide a few permissions to integrate with other apps, including WhatsApp.

Step 3: Next, the Eid stickers will arrive on WhatsApp, where you can share them with your contacts.

How To Create Eid WhatsApp Stickers?

Alternatively, you can even create personalized WhatsApp stickers for Eid. One can use apps like Sticker.ly to create custom-made stickers. Here's how to do it:

Step 1: Download Sticker.ly or any other sticker-maker app from Google Play or the App Store.

Step 2: Select an image from your gallery that you wish to make into an Eid sticker. You can also add some text if you wish.

Step 3: Select 'Create sticker pack' and the new Eid sticker pack will be created.

Step 4: Give the Eid stickers the required permission on WhatsApp, after which, you can send them to your contacts.

These are the simple and easy ways to download, create, and send Eid WhatsApp stickers.

